Corinthians is interested in Ivan, Ponte Preta’s goalkeeper, to overshadow the title-holder Cássio | football

At the age of 24, Ivan, goalkeeper of Ponte Preta, awakens the interest of Corinthians and, soon, may be the target of an onslaught by the Parque São Jorge club. Although he does not publicly admit it, the board of alvinegra has already sought information about him.

Ivan is seen as one of the main assets of Macaca, a club with which he has a contract until April 2023 and 100% of his economic rights acquired. The possibility of the negotiation was initially notified by Yahoo Sports and confirmed by ge.

However, a good part of these rights are compromised in an eventual sale due to previous loans made by the club. It’s as if Ivan were the Bridge’s “overdraft”. Even so, the final decision will be shared between the parties involved in a possible negotiation.

Parallel to this, there is the fact that Corinthians is not willing to make large investments in the market, since the policy has been to hire free players, paying only salaries and gloves. Ivan is managed by Fernando Garcia, with good traffic at Timão and currently on vacation.

Timão’s interest in hiring a goalkeeper may also open up a range of possibilities for other names. The undisputed holder, Cassio had his contract renewed until 2024, but he should win a competitor in the coming months.

A goalkeeper a little more experienced than the current reserve of 12 shirt, Matheus Donelli, just 19 years old. He is seen at the club with enormous potential, but to be leveraged in the future. As well as other names that have not even been tested, such as Carlos Miguel.

In this scenario, hiring Ivan would fit. In early 2020, Ponte even stipulated a minimum price for the transfer: something around 5 million euros (almost R$ 32 million at the current price).