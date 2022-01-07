Corinthians loses to Pinheiros and knows their sixth straight defeat at Novo Basketball Brazil

This Thursday night, Corinthians returned to the court for Novo Basketball Brasil. At the Ginásio Poliesportivo Henrique Villaboim, Léo Figueiró’s team lost to Pinheiros by 67-65.

With the negative result, Corinthians experienced the sixth consecutive setback and reached eleven defeats in 14 games played, following in 16th place in the NBB 21/22. In addition to Pinheiros, Léo Figueiró’s team was also defeated by Mogi, Paulistano, Flamengo, Minas, Franca, Cerrado, Fortaleza, Unifacisa, São Paulo and Bauru.

The great Corinthians goal was Zoom Fuller, who scored 23 points. In addition to the guard, Paranhos made a double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Lucas Siewert, who scored 12 points, stood out in the scoreboard.

Make a note of it in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians returns to play next Monday. At Wlamir Marques, at 20h, Timão will face Caxias.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians with a quintet different from the last games: Dalaqua, Fuller, Pedro Nunes, Lucas Siewert and Paranhos. During the match, the coach used Malcolm Miller, Diego Figueredo, Renato Carbonari and Ludwig to complete the rotation.

And the game?

first bedroom

The game started badly for Corinthians, who found it very difficult to contain Pinheiros’ attack. With that, the home team dominated and opened a good advantage on the scoreboard at the beginning of the game.

After a start with little defense, Timão managed to force errors in Pinheiros’ attack and, because of that, the game became more disputed. Even so, due to mistakes in the shots, Léo Figueiró’s team could not touch the scoreboard.

With difficulties to make the attack flow, the first quarter ended with Pinheiros in the lead: 17 to 13 for the home team.

Second bedroom

Timão came back more tuned for the second period. After a triple ball from Dalaqua, Fuller stole the ball and scored two more points for Timon. For the first time, Léo Figueiró’s team led the score.

With great intensity, Corinthians, with less than three minutes, managed to make a run of ten points in a row and opened up six points of advantage. Because of that, the Pinheiros coach asked for technical time.

After the break, the home team improved and returned to the game. As a result, Corinthians’ advantage dropped to just two points and Léo Figueiró asked for time. On the way back, an important three-ball from Siewert.

With a strong defense and good attacks, Timão kept its good performance and went to halftime winning: 36-34.

Third room

In the first attempt after the break, Pinheiros hit a triple ball and turned the game around. Even so, Corinthians did not despair and continued well in the match, which started to be played point by point.

In the final stretch of the fourth, however, Pinheiros improved their attack and managed to break free on the scoreboard. Because of this, Léo Figueiró, once again, asked for technical time.

The pause, however, was of little use. Thus, Pinheiros continued to increase the advantage and went to the fourth final in the lead: 55 to 48.

final room

As expected, the deciding period was played to the end. After scoring four straight points, Corinthians had their reaction cut short with a good three-ball from Gui Abreu. After hitting the defense, Timão managed to reduce the opposing advantage to two points.

Even forcing some offensive balls, Léo Figueiró’s team managed to enter the game and the match continued to be played in attack by attack. In two plays to tie, Corinthians wasted good moves and saw Pinheiros increase the difference again.

After good saves, Timão had the opportunity to turn the game around with 22 seconds left, but, once again, the team forced a triple ball. Lucas Siewert, free, decided to kick from outside and missed. After that, Munford wasted two free throws and the game remained wide open.

With 9.7 seconds left, Corinthians were two points behind on the scoreboard and Léo Figueiró asked for technical time to draw a play. Fuller curled up on his own and lost the ball and Timon lost another one: 67-65.

