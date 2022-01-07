Corinthians prepares proposal by Diego Costa; player was nominated for the club by country singer | corinthians

About to leave Atlético-MG and be free in the market, forward Diego Costa has an old flirtation with Corinthians, which started in the final stretch of the 2021 Brasileirão, intermediated by an illustrious fan.

With friends in common with the player, country singer Belutti learned that the center forward did not want to stay at Galo and suggested his hiring to Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Read too:

+ Fagner renews with Corinthians

From the beginning, Diego Costa was seen as a good option for the shirt 9 alvinegra, but unfeasible as long as he had a contract with Galo. Corinthians warned that it would only advance in negotiations if the striker left Atlético-MG, something that should be confirmed soon.

Watch Diego Costa goals for Atlético-MG in Brasileirão 2021

Timão is following the case closely and is already preparing a proposal, but has information that the termination with Atlético-MG has not yet been confirmed.

Alvinegra board is aware that Diego Costa has a high salary, but thinks it is possible to reach a common denominator with the 33-year-old player.

1 of 3 Diego Costa hits volley in Atlético-MG training session — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Diego Costa hits volley at Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

As in the quest to hire Manchester United’s Cavani, Corinthians believes it can use revenues from a commercial partner to fund salaries and demonstrate financial security to the player.

Belutti is not the only Corinthians “cupid” in this possible signing. Attacking midfielder Willian, who returned to the club in 2021, has been close friends with Diego Costa since the times they played together at Chelsea, England. Recently, the pair talked about resuming the partnership.

However, Corinthians may face competition to sign Diego Costa. He has recently been asked to return to European football. The centre-forward is currently in Spain with his manager. According to sources heard by ge, he has the preference to return to Europe if an advantageous option appears.

2 of 3 Diego Costa and Willian played together at Chelsea — Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images Diego Costa and Willian played together at Chelsea — Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The center forward had a brief spell at Atlético-MG. Free on the market after leaving Atlético de Madrid, he arrived at Galo at the end of August 2021. There were 19 games played, five goals scored, and the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil titles.