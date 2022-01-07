Corinthians renews Cassio’s contract until the end of the 2024 season

Idol of Corinthians and the longest running player of the current squad, goalkeeper Cássio renewed today (6) his contract with the Parque São Jorge club for two more seasons, now valid until the end of December 2024. At 34 years old, the player goes into his 11th season defending the colors of Timão and tries to win the Copa Libertadores bi-championship.

The negotiations between Corinthians and Cássio had dragged on for a few months, but the parties had no problems signing the renewal due to their mutual interest. The old bond was valid until the end of this year, but the club went ahead so as not to run the risk of the goalkeeper receiving surveys from other teams.

With 564 games played, Cássio is the 6th athlete in history who has played the most times for Corinthians — only behind Biro Biro (590), Zé Maria (598), Ronaldo (602), Luizinho (606) and Wladimir (806). It is likely that even in the 2022 season, the year in which Alvinegro will compete in four competitions, the goalkeeper will reach the second position in the ranking. In a recent interview, the player expressed his desire to play professionally until the age of 40, which will happen in 2027.

After arranging this renewal, the Corinthians board now focuses on conversations with Fagner, Gil, Roni and Xavier. The top management at Timão hopes to close the agreements before the start of the Campeonato Paulista to rule out any possibility of external harassment and keep the athletes focused on this season’s Copa Libertadores dispute.