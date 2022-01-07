Corn prices hit record highs

Corn prices reached record levels in the Brazilian market throughout 2021. The impulse came from the low stocks of the 2019/20 harvest and, above all, from concerns about the impacts of the climate on the sowing and development of the 2020/21 harvest. In global terms, production was lower. In the first harvest, productivity was limited by the drought during crop development, mainly in the south of the country. According to data from Conab, the corn area in the first harvest 2020/21 increased 2.6%, but productivity fell by 6.2 %, resulting in production of 24.7 million tons, 3.8% lower than the previous season.

This scenario, coupled with lower carryover stocks, raised cereal prices in the first two months of 2021. Also in the first quarter, a relevant part of second-crop corn sowing was completed outside the window considered ideal. With the delay in field activities and the worsening of the drought, the prospect of lower supply in the second half of the year began to gain strength, an environment that sustained the upward movement in domestic prices until May, month in which the average reached R$ 100.72 /60 kg bag, nominal record of the Cepea historical series. In June, the proximity of the harvest pressured the values ​​of the cereal.

In the balance of the first semester (between December 30/20 and June 30/21), the ESALQ/BM&FBovespa Indicator (Campinas –SP) increased 14%. The average in the first half, of R$ 91.71/60 kg bag, was 76.8% above the same period in 2020, in nominal terms. At the beginning of the second half of the year, frosts registered in the Center-South region of the country – especially in Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul – further compromised the productivity of second harvest crops, which, it is worth remembering, were already harmed due to the drought and delay. in sowing. Aware of this scenario, sellers moved away from the national spot, even in the middle of the harvest period, and corn prices rose again in July and August.

In fact, the weather compromised the development of second-crop corn. 60.74 million tons of corn were harvested, 19% less than in the previous season. According to Conab, in national terms, the sown area grew 9%, but productivity dropped 26%. For the third harvest, production was 1.56 million tons, a 15% drop compared to 2019/20. In the aggregate (considering the three harvests), Brazilian production totaled 87.05 million tons, 15% below that of 2019/20. If the total production is added to the initial stock (of 10.6 million tons) and with imports (estimated at 2.3 million tons), the total availability for the 2020/21 crop is estimated at 100.35 million tons. Domestic consumption was 72.33 million tons, generating an exportable surplus of 28 million tons, the lowest since the 2015/16 harvest – data from Conab.

The fall in the production of the allied second crop and the high domestic price, in turn, caused sellers to prioritize domestic consumption, to the detriment of exports. In part of the 2020/21 harvest (from February/21 to December/21), Brazilian exports totaled only 18.15 million tons, a volume 46% lower than in the same period last season, according to data from Secex. Between September and November, corn values ​​declined, influenced by the retraction of buyers, the advance of the second harvest harvest, the reduction in exports and the sowing of the 2021/22 summer season under favorable conditions. In December, on the other hand, lean availability and dry weather drove sellers away from the spot, returning to support domestic prices.

In the balance of the second half of 2021, the ESALQ/BM&FBovespa Indicator rose 0.87%, with an average for the period at R$ 91.95/60 kg bag, 40.7% higher than from July to December 2020, in terms nominal. If Conab’s estimates materialize, Brazilian exports in the 2020/21 season (February/21 to January/22) should add up to 19.2 million tons. Final stocks, in January/22, may reach 8.8 million tons, 25.3% below the average of the last three harvests and the lowest volume since the 2016/17 harvest. With that, the 2020/21 season should end with the availability inferior to that of the last crops.

In global terms, production in the 2020/21 crop is estimated at 1.12 billion tons, 0.28% above the previous amount, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Among the three largest producers, the United States, China and Brazil, there was an increase in production only for the first one, of 3.6%. As for China and Brazil, the falls were 0.04% and 14.7%, with respective productions of 260 million tons and 87 million tons.

The consumption of the season was estimated by the USDA at 1.14 billion tons, a reduction of 0.17% compared to the previous one. With the drop in world production and consumption, ending stocks fell 4.4%, estimated at 292.68 million tons. This environment presents an inventory/consumption ratio of 25.6%, contributing to sustaining prices. International transactions are estimated at 186.47 million tons, an increase of 11% compared to the previous season. The United States continues as the main world exporter of the cereal, followed by Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine.

Cepea Agromonthly data.