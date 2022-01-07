Counterfeit products are seized in stores and at the street vendor in Blumenau – ALEXANDRE JOSÉ

News updated at 4:37 pm

Counterfeit products were seized this Thursday (6), in Blumenau, in a joint operation between the Procon of Santa Catarina, the city’s Procon and the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Civil Police. The materials were for sale in four stores and also at the camelódromo on Rua Nereu Ramos, in the center. The names of the establishments were not disclosed.

Among the items collected are sunglasses (Ray-Ban, Oakley and Dior replicas), shirts, caps, perfume, watches, belts and backpacks, which would have been reproduced without authorization from the brands. Attorneys for companies in Brazil followed the work, which began in the morning and ended in the afternoon. The quantity of products seized is still being counted.

According to the coordinator of Procon Blumenau, André Cunha, the operation was launched after company representatives filed complaints with the state Procon. “Infringement notices were drawn up against the establishments, which will also be fined by the Procon of Santa Catarina”, said Cunha to the journalism team of the Alexandre José Portal.

crimes

Conducts referring to the trade of counterfeit or pirated products are typified in the Industrial Property Code, which provides for a prison sentence of three months to one year; in consumer relations law, with a penalty of two to five years or a fine; for fraud in trade, provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code, and for infringements committed within the Consumer Defense Code.

Risk to consumers

The original products are manufactured in compliance with Brazilian legislation and under the control of health surveillance agencies, to ensure their safety and effectiveness. Fake products, on the other hand, do not undergo this control and do not have the same guarantees as the original ones, in addition to not meeting the technical specifications for manufacturing, hygiene and safety.