Couple steals home to “raise money” and move to Mexico – Interior

A couple was arrested in the act this Thursday (06) afternoon, as they were trying to flee from a home they had stolen, in Coxim. For the report of the Campo Grande News, the criminal stated that he committed the crime to “raise some money”, as he had the dream of living in Mexico, a country in Central America, which borders the United States.

According to information from the Military Police, neighbors noticed a strange movement in the property, went to the place, and found the woman inside the residence. They detained her and called the PM.

Arriving at the scene, the agents asked the suspect if there was someone else with her in the action, she said yes and that it was her husband.

A short time later, the military noticed that there was a man hanging around the residence, he approached and said that he was the detainee’s husband, and that he had participated in the theft. He also informed that he would have taken a guitar from the residence.

In actions around the neighborhood, the police managed to find, in addition to the musical instrument, other objects hidden in a vacant lot, close to the robbed house.

The couple was arrested in the act and will be held responsible for the crime of theft.