Covid-19 New Wave: See List of Celebrities Who Tested Coronavirus Positive | TV & Famous

One new wave of Covid-19 returns to contaminate the whole world and the new variant micron made the planet break records with 2.59 million cases in 1 day. But thanks to the vaccine, most have been showing less severe symptoms of the disease and many are even asymptomatic. Due to the increased testing, many famous people were scared with the results after the holiday season. See who tested positive and warned about the pandemic on social media.

“I’m just coughing and feeling soft. I reinforce the importance of everyone getting the vaccine. It protects us and makes the symptoms less aggressive. Wear a mask, gel alcohol and wash your hands”, asked the singer in the networks.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, but I’m fine and with mild symptoms. I’m in isolation and soon I’ll be 100%. Take care, wear a mask and get vaccinated! 💉Vaccines save and help reduce the effects of the virus in the body !” he asserted.

44-year-old American actor and singer tested positive and had to cancel his participation in the Festival Playing in the Sand 2022, which takes place between January 7th and 10th in Cancún, Mexico. The band Dead and Company was one of the attractions of the event.

Dupla sertaneja had to cancel the concert schedule. Despite the scare, everyone is doing well! Former BBC Rodolfo tested negative and spoke about his team:

“Out of respect for my fans and family: I came to tell me that I had a bit of the flu after New Year’s Eve. I thought it was migraine and bronchitis, I never thought I could be positive for Covid-19. I’m going to take a break from social media and take care of myself. sad and devastated, but I’m in good health and with no major symptoms. I want to thank you for your affection and ask everyone to take care of themselves.”

The singer tested positive and had to postpone the shows until the 9th. On a social network, he gave details: “I’m here in isolation, also to protect my family. I mean I’m fine, it’s all right. My voice is a little choked up and it’s like a sinusitis, nasal, but I’m asymptomatic, thank God. We’ll come out stronger and better”

Singer canceled her schedule and asked everyone to test to prevent new cases from arising. Maintaining isolation is one of the remedies to contain progress: “I’m asymptomatic, isolated and taking care of myself”

Christiane Pelajo — 05/01

Champion of “Show of the Famous” confirmed the positive test and warned on social network that she is recovering at home. “I’m better, only my throat is catching and a heat in my body. The canceled show is for the 8th, a graduation. I’ll do new tests and see the schedule for the next few days later.”

“I’m traveling across the United States and visiting relatives. On January 3rd I lost my voice and decided to take the test for Covid-19. I faced 5 hours of queue for the test and it was positive. My family was negative and I remain isolated. my tiredness became more intense and it seemed like a severe sinusitis crisis. But I’m fine and I take care of myself. The symptoms are much milder for those who received the vaccine. As soon as I get better, I’ll take the opportunity and vaccinate my children here.”

Whoopi Goldberg – 03/01

The 66-year-old actress and presenter was replaced on the US TV show “The View,” of which she is one of the stars. Confirmation was made via note.

The singer and composer gave a virtual interview to the program “Encontro”, and spoke about symptoms of the disease.

Ronaldo Phenomenon – 01/02

Former player Ronaldo Fenômeno tested positive and had to cancel his participation in the 101-year anniversary of Cruzeiro club in Belo Horizonte. He, who is now the majority partner of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), was expected at the celebration.

“With fatigue and discomfort in her throat, the singer spoke about the disease for the second time. “I tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, but I’m fine! I take this opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination which helps a lot to reduce the chances of severe virus symptoms and complications! Take care. Sorry for the long video but I wanted to tell you the details 🙏🏽 I wish that 2022 is lighter and that we can overcome all adversities with awareness, unity and love”

Caetano Veloso and Paula Lavigne – 12/26

Gabriela Pugliesi – 12/25