Covid-19 or H3N2? Expert explains differences between the two infections

Cough, fever, headaches and joint pain are symptoms that have baffled many people in recent weeks. The signs can be indicative of both Covid-19 and H3N2, a variant of the influenza A virus. The two respiratory diseases, due to their many similarities, can make the diagnosis of those affected by a flu-like illness difficult. To help in the correct diagnosis, it is necessary to know the symptoms of each infection, in addition to carrying out specific tests that help in this identification. The infectious disease physician Renee Oliveira, who works at PAM Salgadinho, answered the main questions regarding the two diseases, such as symptoms, forms of protection and the most affected population.

Renee Oliveira, infectious disease physician in the municipality. Photo: Ascom SMS

How to differentiate symptoms of Covid-19 and influenza? It must be made clear that differentiating one disease from the other is difficult, as the symptoms of the two are very similar. However, there are signs that tend to be more present in one pathology than in another. For example, a higher temperature is more frequent in cases of flu, as well as a dry cough, runny nose, muscle aches and headaches. If symptoms drag on for a longer time, it tends to be Covid-19, which also has symptoms of tiredness and a more persistent cough.

When the patient has a strong picture of the flu syndrome, and especially with elevated temperature for a long time (which is indicative of influenza), it is important to carry out research for the two pathologies through specific tests, which will identify the presence of SARS -CoV-2 for cases of Covid-19 or any other virus that causes influenza A or B. The tests are SWAB (for Covid-19) and the Viral Panel, which seeks to analyze the respiratory viruses that cause the syndromes flu.

What to do if there is a double infection (coinfection), flu and Covid-19? When a person contracts both viruses at the same time, the symptoms will be simultaneous and there is not much difference. The patient may have a high and sudden fever, especially with influenza, and will have body pain from both infections, cough and joint pain. With the new Ômicron variant, he can have sore throat, rhinitis, and/or sinusitis, so there’s no way to make a difference just by the symptoms, without an exam.

“Flurone”, which is the existence of two viruses in the same person, is not something difficult to happen, because the transmission route is the same and the form of transmission, too. The patient is contaminated by speech, saliva, contact, contaminated objects that lead to the mouth. And being infected by both viruses, he will show symptoms of both.

Who is the most vulnerable audience? In cases of Covid-19, but especially in cases of flu, some groups deserve special attention. Younger children are usually more affected by the flu than by Covid-19. The symptoms in this population and the clinical picture can evolve more worryingly into pneumonia, otitis or a more serious respiratory condition. Two other groups that also deserve special attention are the elderly and pregnant women, both for the flu and for Covid -19, which can progress to more serious conditions. Based on this, I highlight the need and importance of vaccination, which guarantees protection for these groups that are predisposed to evolve.

How to protect yourself from both the flu and Covid-19? The explosion of H2N3 cases is closely related to low adherence to individual protection measures and social distancing. The decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of these measures showed how important they are, since, ironically, it was exactly at this moment that the cases of influenza exploded.

The time in which we were free from influenza of greater intensity denotes that our population was obeying the protection rules against Covid-19. These protocols were also very useful for the flu virus. When they were left out, both Covid reappeared with greater intensity as did this new strain of influenza. Protection measures must be resumed, as the concern is twofold.

What are the necessary cares in case of infection? Care for the patient’s recovery, in both cases, does not change much. Isolation, social distance, hand hygiene, use of mask, hydration, rest and drugs to alleviate symptoms are necessary.

For mild cases of respiratory syndromes, users can look for Basic Health Units. For more severe cases, both flu and Covid-19, users should look for Emergency Care Units (UPAs)