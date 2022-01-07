Covid: African CDC says severe lockdown can no longer contain virus – 06/01/2022

Africa’s top health official said on Thursday that severe lockdown regimes are no longer the best way to contain covid-19, praising South Africa for taking the approach in responding to the latest wave of omicron-driven infections. of the coronavirus.

“We are encouraged by what we saw in South Africa during this period, when they looked at this data in terms of severity (of infections),” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in Collective interview.

“The period when we used severe lockdowns as a tool is over. In fact, we should be looking at how we use health and social measures more carefully and more evenly as we scale up vaccination.”

South Africa experienced a sharp rise in covid-19 infections starting in late November, close to the time it warned the world about omicron, with new infections peaking in mid-December beating the country’s record in pandemic.

But new cases have since dropped, and the government has not resorted to the tight lockdown restrictions as it did during earlier waves of infection because of early signs, which already indicated that most omicron infections were milder. The country even eased restrictions before New Year’s Day.

Nkengasong added that he fears that covid-19 could become endemic on the continent because of the slow pace of vaccination — a prospect considered almost certain by some scientists.