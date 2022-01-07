Covid: physical activity boosts vaccine response, study indicates

THE immune response to covid-19 vaccines tends to decrease over time, as studies show, but the good news is that this factor can change with the practice of physical activities, according to a new study by researchers at USP. The data in question was released at the end of December at Research Square, in the pre-print phase — yet without review by external scientists. The information is from “Jornal da USP”.

+ Post-Covid hair loss is common; know how to retrieve the strands

+ Two doses of J&J vaccine reduce risk of hospitalization for Ômicron, study says

The research analyzed 748 patients at the Hospital das Clínicas (HC) of the USP Medical School (FMUSP), with the aim of understanding the association between exercise and anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies persistent, six months after immunization with two doses of Coronavac in patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, systemic sclerosis, inflammatory myopathies, among others).

“The proposal is to develop strategies to increase the durability of immunogenicity, as well as prioritize individuals to receive a booster dose. The evidence that suggests that physical activity can act as a kind of adjuvant for vaccines is extremely important”, ponders Bruno Gualano, first author of the article, professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at FMUSP and a specialist in exercise physiology.

The study

THE study considered active people who practice some physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) parameter. Of the 748 analyzed, 421 were active and 327 inactive.

THE persistent immunogenicity (long-term protective capacity of the vaccine) of the group was evaluated from serological tests to identify seropositivity rates (presence of antibodies against the coronavirus). According to Gualano, those who were physically active exhibited higher seropositivity rates than those who were inactive. “For every 10 inactive patients who presented seropositivity, 15 active ones had the same result”, he highlights.

From the data and research results, the first author of the article concludes that physical activity seems intensify and prolong the response of vaccines against covid-19. “If this is confirmed, we would have a cheap and potentially capable tool to reduce the low vaccine response of risk groups, such as people with a dysfunctional immune system.”

However, once again the practice of physical activities proves to be necessary for a better quality of life. “An active lifestyle can play a crucial role in combating covid-19”, concludes the researcher.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

