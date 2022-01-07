Covid positive rate in pharmacy tests triples in 1 week, says Abrafarma | Health

The volume of positive results for Covid-19 in pharmacy tests tripled in the last week of the year compared to the previous seven days, points out a survey by the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma) released this Thursday (6).

Between December 27th and January 2nd, there were more than 95 thousand infected – the equivalent of 33.3% of the tests carried out in the period. Last week, they were 22 thousand positives – what responds to 11.8% of the exams carried out in pharmacies and drugstores.

Total positives for Covid-19 in pharmacy tests accelerated rapidly in Brazil

The association survey also registered an increase in the number of tests performed in the last week of 2021, which was 50% higher than those registered in the previous week, from December 20th to 26th – so, even with 95,000 confirmations, the number is equivalent to 33% of the exams.

Sérgio Mena Barreto, CEO of Abrafarma, said in a statement that the flu outbreak and the end-of-year festivities contributed to this “surprising advance” in infections.

“The data are worrying and require more preventive and containment measures,” stated Barreto.

He pondered, however, that the numbers registered by the association in this festive period remain far from the peak observed between May and June of last year.

Abrafarma’s numbers do not indicate which variant is responsible for the infections: the tests are designed to identify the coronavirus, not its strains.. Despite this, other data indicate that omicron already causes world records and has become the predominant strain in Brazil.

An analysis carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS), in partnership with the Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, found Sars-CoV-2 in 337 samples, and in 312 (92.6%) there is an indication of infection by the omicron variant.

To detect the new variant, the laboratories used the RT-PCR test and did not carry out genetic sequencing.

Virologist Anderson Brito, scientific researcher at ITpS and responsible for the survey, explained in a note that it is possible to identify the variant by a kind of “error” in the tests.