Creator explains shirtless fight in season four

[Spoilers da quarta temporada de Cobra Kai a frente]

the fourth season of Snake Kai it ended emotionally, putting some of the series’ best fighters face to face at the local karate tournament. In one of the final fights, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) gets angry at his own untied sash before the start of a sudden-death round and decides to fight Eli (Jacob Bertrand) without the top of your gi. Although it has a comedic tone – especially because of the sound effects when Eli also removes his gi – the sequel has a little deeper emotional meaning, he says. Josh heald.

The series creator told the EW that tearing off his attire was a way of showing that Robby no longer cared about the dojo he represented at the tournament. “It’s kind of the first time [na temporada] that he somehow turns his back on Cobra Kai, before he even realizes”.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Narrated from the perspective of the former antagonist, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without arousing a good deal of ghosts from the past.

The production appeared in 2018 on YouTube, but was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All four seasons are now available on the platform.

