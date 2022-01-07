Crimes grow 79% and set new record

2 hours ago

Crimes related to cryptocurrencies reached a new record with illegal addresses receiving US$14 billion (R$80 billion) in digital coins in 2021. According to research by analyst firm Chainalysis, this represents a 79% increase from the US$7 .8 billion (R$ 44 billion) from 2020.

According to news agency Reuters, earlier this year, Chainalysis analyzed that illicit addresses already had more than $10 billion (BRL 57 billion) in cryptocurrencies, most of which were held in connection with crypt theft.

The share of these illicit activities in the total volume of cryptographic transactions remained at just 0.15% in 2021. The total volume of transactions rose to US$15.8 trillion (R$90 trillion) last year, more than 550% compared to to 2020. However, Chainalysis points out that this number could increase.

decentralized finance

According to the analysis by Chainalysis, the rise of decentralized finance, or “DeFi”, is a fact relevant to the growth of stolen funds and other types of scams. This format facilitates cryptographic lending outside of traditional banks.

In 2020, less than US$162 million (R$923 million) in cryptocurrencies was stolen from DeFi platforms, which represented 31% of the total stolen in the year. This accounts for a 335% increase over the total stolen for this format in 2019.

In 2021, this number increased another 1,330%, to US$ 2.3 billion (R$ 13 billion), according to Chainalysis.

