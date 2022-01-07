Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United if his choice of coach does not please him

Manchester United is experiencing a serious crisis behind the scenes. Recently, the English press reported that several players would be dissatisfied at the club and would have asked to leave. Now, the news from the ‘Daily Mirror’ is that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to leave the club if the choice of the next Red Devils coach doesn’t please him.

According to the publication, the Portuguese center forward is dissatisfied with the team’s performances and would be ready to transfer from Manchester United if coach Ralf Rangnick, who runs the team interim, is hired next season.

Should Rangnick not stay – or assume a managerial role, as part of the European press is already speculating that he will – Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see a coach he approves in charge of United. If this does not happen, your output is not discarded.

The English club occupies the 7th place in the Premier League table and is classified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Atlético de Madrid, on 23 February.