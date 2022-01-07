Cruzeiro fans protest against Fábio’s departure and demand satisfaction from Ronaldo – 06/01/2022 – Sports

The organized supporters Mafia Azul, from Cruzeiro, did not like the departure of goalkeeper and idol Fábio and protested this Thursday (6) against the current management of the club, headed by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

In the early afternoon, members of the crowd went to the door of Toca da Raposa, CT of the team, and held a demonstration. Fábio, 41, had his name sung by those present.

“Holy shit, he’s the best goalkeeper in Brazil, Fábio!” sang the fans of the Blue Mafia.

The organization also sang songs aimed at Ronaldo, who announced the purchase of the club and will become the majority shareholder of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

“Ronaldo, Gordão! Come and give satisfaction!”, shouted the people from Cruzeiro.

On its social networks, the Blue Mafia posted videos of the protest and left a message for the new board.

“They bought CNPJ, not our passion! Respect our history!”, says the post on the fan’s Twitter profile.

Two-time Brazilian and three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, Fábio said goodbye to Cruzeiro on Wednesday night (5), when he informed on social networks that he would not have his contract renewed for 2022.

The goalkeeper is the current record holder in the history of Cruzeiro, with 976 matches. Last year, the player even posed with a 1,000 number shirt, alluding to the mark he would reach this season with the club’s shirt.

“The contract renewal was agreed with the club, through the president Sergio Rodrigues in November 2021, who even announced it publicly, only missing the signatures of the negotiated documents. But this new administration did not give me that option anymore”, said Fábio, in post on Instagram.

“I want to make it clear that I would accept the adjustment to the new salary cap, but this new administration didn’t give me that option either.”

At the end of his message posted on Instagram, Fábio said that he and his family cried at the news of the non-renewal of Cruzeiro and thanked Cruzeiro fans “976 times”.

Also on Wednesday, the club published an official note on its website seeking to clarify the departure of the 41-year-old goalkeeper.

“It is essential to remember that Cruzeiro has an immense reorganization challenge that needs to be planned and executed considering the entity’s survival. In this sense, the restructuring needs to take place in several fields: financial, organizational, administrative and, of course, sports. Many decisions do not are popular but need to be adopted,” says the club.

“The proposal also respected the essential economic responsibility of the entity. It is necessary to emphasize that, even so, with Fábio being the idol that he is, an important economic sacrifice was made. The player was offered a contract that certainly exceeded what was reasonable for a publicly deficient club. The terms of this proposal were not accepted by the athlete and his agent.”