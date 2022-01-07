Cruzeiro fans take to Praça Sete in protest at Fábio’s departure

The unstable weather that presents itself in the late afternoon of this Thursday (6) in Belo Horizonte is not enough to make Cruzeiro fans move away from Praça Sete. They came to the hypercenter of the capital to protest against the departure of goalkeeper Fábio. The rally began at 17:00.

Military police monitor the act and ask people not to close the traffic. Drivers passing by in cars and motorcycles honk their horns in support of the people from Cruzeiro. Passengers inside the bus turn to the window to accompany and support the protest.

Screams of slogans set the mood for the second protest by Cruzeiro fans, this Thursday (6), against the departure of goalkeeper Fábio. This time, the concentration took place at Praça Sete, in Belo Horizonte. 🎥Flávio Tavares pic.twitter.com/PFWsi6JLDy — Time (@time) January 6, 2022

Earlier, around 13:00, fans and organizers gathered at Toca da Raposa II in the Pampulha region.

Accompanied by his two sons, one aged 20 and the youngest aged five, driver Adriano dos Santos Munhoz, 39, stated that after the SAF, he expected more from the board and from Ronaldo Nazário.

“Fábio is one of ours, one of our biggest idols and is being completely disrespected. I expected everything, because we had the expectation of getting into gear, but the way Ronaldo is playing, it’s disappointing”, he criticized. “Paulo André arrived there just to get in the way, because he was never anybody and now he’s trying to mess with us, despising our greatest idol,” he concluded.

Waiter Leonardo Marques, 26, doesn’t agree. “It is an injustice (the board) not to renew with Fábio. The fans are here appealing for Fábio to be back on the pitch, to complete what he most desires: Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A.”

Marques pointed out that while there are no explanations, the fans will not be silent. He said that he saw the arrival of the new board with optimism, but that the mask fell in view of the episode with the archer who most defended Cruzeiro’s shirt. of Fábio’s contract, it’s already a shot in the foot,” he criticized. For him, what happened is unacceptable.

