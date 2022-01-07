Cruzeiro: goalkeeper Fábio’s cut earns Ronaldo criticism in Europe | Football

Disclosure Ronaldo Fenômeno received criticism for cutting goalkeeper Fábio in Cruzeiro

Ronaldo Phenomenon

he won yet another controversy to resolve in his early tenure at the Cruise.

This time, the goalkeeper and idol fabio

was the target of yet another cut that the Minas Gerais directorate has been carrying out in recent weeks.

The Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ highlights on Thursday (6) the controversial decision of the Real Madrid idol not to keep the 41-year-old goalkeeper. He was close to completing 1000 games with the shirt of the Minas Gerais team, but his path was ‘interrupted’, according to the vehicle.

Fábio had agreed to reduce his salary, but there was no agreement to pay off the debts the club still owes him. In addition, he was offered a contract until the end of the state championship (May 23), but he wanted until the end of 2022.

“It’s with regret that I have to accept. I showed total willingness to negotiate, but unfortunately they didn’t listen,” wrote the goalkeeper on social media.

The decision to end the relationship with Fábio caused indignation among Cruzeiro fans on social media, generating protests on Thursday in front of CT Toca da Raposa. The newspaper also points out that the beginning of the Phenomenon’s management has not been as expected.