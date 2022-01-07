Cryptos today: Bitcoin follows stock exchanges and drops 9%, Ethereum and rivals retreat up to 14% and sales hit US$ 800 million

Bitcoin (BTC) behaves as a risky asset and is once again following the widespread decline in stock exchanges after publication of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) yesterday. The document points out that the US central bank is ready to take tougher measures against inflation, raising interest rates earlier than expected (in March instead of June) and reducing the balance sheet asset portfolio.

As a result, the interest of treasuries Americans closed the session higher, putting pressure on equities and other risky assets also on the expectation of fewer dollars available in the market for entry into the financial market. After reaching US$ 42,500 yesterday and rehearsing stabilization at US$ 43,000, Bitcoin starts a new downward movement this morning and is quoted at US$ 42,747, at 7:13 am. The retreat in the last 24 hours is 9.2%.

From yesterday to today, cryptocurrency futures worth more than $812 million were liquidated when Bitcoin lost its $46,000 support level, according to data from the analysis tool Coinglass. With the sharp drop, more than 200 thousand positions were liquidated. More than 87% of the $800m of them were from long positions, which are futures contracts that traders are betting on higher prices.

Settlements occur when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position as a safety mechanism due to a partial or total loss of the user’s initial margin. This is particularly true in futures trading, which tracks only asset prices, as opposed to spot trading, where traders own the real assets.

Alternative cryptocurrencies, called altcoins, suffered even more than Bitcoin after the publication of the Fomc minutes. Among the assets with the highest market value, the worst results came from Ethereum (ETH), which fell 13.4% and from tokens from similar or rival smart contract platforms.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) give 10%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) lose about 13%, and Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) even operate in the home of the 14% negative.

Considering the ranking of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market value, the situation is more complicated for the decentralized finance assets Spell Token (SPELL) and Celsius Network (CEL), which drop 22% in one day. The Loopring (LRC) token, which feeds a decentralized exchange, retreats another 20%, followed closely by Axie Infinity (AXS) and Internet Computer (ICP), which was up yesterday – both recording losses of more than 19%.

The bearish movement causes the market as a whole to lose nearly US$ 200 billion in capitalization in the last hours, returning to the level of US$ 2.15 trillion.

For now, only Safemoon (SAFEMOON), which is going through a token migration process to a new version, shows gains, with a high of 7.4% – in the week, the cryptocurrency that was accused in the past of being part of of a blow, it already advances 63%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:13 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,747.87 -9.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,335.30 -13.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $463.04 -10.3% Solana (SOL) $147.70 -13.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.21 -10.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000219 +7.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) $0.01626114 -22.7% Celsius Network (CEL) $3.12 -22% Loopring (LRC) $1.68 -20.1% Internet Computer (ICP) $29.00 -19.9% Axie Infinity (AXS) $76.42 -19.6%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 48.88 -2.66% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 60.70 -3.8% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.00 -4.61% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.96 -4.54% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.38 -3.69%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (6):

Australian Tennis Open Launches NFTs and Announces Event at Decentraland

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament to join the NFTs and metaverse wave. The event announces this Thursday (6) a collection of 6,776 NFTs that correspond to portions of the tournament court and the last moves of 600 matches, in addition to a virtual event on the Decentraland (MANA) platform.

NFT buyers will also receive photos, virtual wearables and gifts from the Australian Open. When the NFT-turned victory point is from a final, for example, the owner will receive the physical ball in a custom box. Initially, each token will cost 0.067 ETH (about US$350) each.

The party at Decentraland will run throughout the tournament, which starts on January 17th. Fans will be able to compete for virtual prizes, among other activities designed specifically for the virtual environment. To CoinDesk, the project leader, Ridley Plummer, assured that there will be other events of the type organized by the tournament.

Bitcoin Mining Drops 12% Due to Lack of Internet in Kazakhstan

Bitcoin mining has been heavily affected in Kazakhstan, which concentrates around 18% of the computing power devoted to data verification and cryptocurrency network security.

The country was left without an Internet connection after the country’s biggest telecommunications company shut down the signal in an attempt to quell anti-government protests amid rising fuel prices.

As a consequence of the Internet blackout, the BTC hash rate, the most important indicator of cryptocurrency mining, dropped 12% in a few hours.

Bitcoin mining became popular in Kazakhstan after China’s crackdown on the industry last year. The former member of the Soviet Union was the second country that attracted the most miners, only behind the US, due to low electricity costs and the cold climate, which favors the maintenance of equipment destined for the activity.

Although in theory it is possible to mine Bitcoin without the Internet, in practice all machines had to be turned off due to the interruption in communications in the country.

20% of large companies will use digital currencies by 2024, says Gartner

A fifth (20%) of large global companies will use digital currencies to make payments by 2024, says a survey by consulting firm Gartner. According to the report, companies will use cryptoactives as a store of value or to create digital guarantees for long-term use.

“The increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies on traditional payment platforms and the rise of digital currencies will encourage many large companies to incorporate this type of asset into their applications in the coming years,” said Avivah Litan, vice president of Gartner.

According to the executive, digital currencies will be used mainly for payments, management of reserve of value and to leverage the capacity of high-yield investments in the decentralized finance (DeFi) environment.

Also according to Gartner, broader adoption of digital currencies through 2024 will be driven, among other factors, by the healthy environment of service providers focused on business customers. According to Levitan, most organizations must develop their own blockchain applications to keep pace.

