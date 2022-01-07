Cryptos today: Bitcoin hits $40,600 after a new wave of sales, Solana remains low and Cosmos shoots up 20%

A new wave of late-night sales caused Bitcoin (BTC) to drop momentarily to $40,685, the lowest level since September 22 last year.

The price was registered shortly after 1:30 am today, and was followed by a rebound to the level of US$42,000. At 7:15 am, the cryptoactive trades at $42,497, reducing losses in the last 24 hours to 0.8%. For the week, however, the cryptocurrency hits double-digit losses of 10%.

The movement is still a reflection of the negative sentiment around risky assets due to the expectation of an increase in interest rates on American bonds and the reduction of the balance of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States.

According to analysts specializing in cryptocurrencies, the price of the asset could still fall by as much as $40,000 and who knows less if the bonds issued by the US government, considered the safest in the world, continue to raise interest rates.

According to Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital asset manager Arca, “Bitcoin has been trading as a risky asset recently, and it appears to be tracking stocks at lower levels.”

On the other hand, the investment expert says 2022 shouldn’t be as bad as it sounds: “Fears of a prolonged slump in the stock market and digital assets may be exaggerated, as historically markets have remained resilient during the years. tightening cycles [monetário]”.

The fall in Bitcoin has been hitting some cryptocurrencies with a high market value the hardest. Solana (SOL) hit $135 at dawn and is still at risk of losing support that could take it to $78, according to an analyst. Even after recovering to US$ 141, the cryptocurrency still registers a drop of another 4.4% for the day and losses of 18.2% for the week.

On the negative end, the worst results today are from Olympus (OHM), which retreats 8.6%. In addition, Ecomi (OMI) and Celo (CELO) fell together with Solana, at the level of 4.5%.

On the other hand, several assets climb double digits taking advantage of Bitcoin’s slight recovery. The best for now is the Cosmos (ATOM), which advances 20% in the wake of the success of the decentralized exchange Osmosis, which reached US$ 1 billion of value invested recently. The OSMO Token that feeds the bag in the DeFi environment is up 16.6%.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,497.78 -0.5% Ethereum (ETH) $3,256.34 -2.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $456.49 -1.4% Solana (SOL) $141.20 -4.4% Cardano (ADA) $1.23 +2.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Cosmos (ATOM) $43.22 +20% Osmosis (OSM) $8.99 +16.6% Qty (QNT) US$ 183.28 +15.6% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.317714 +15.1% Decentraland (MANA) $3.25 +14.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) $0.01626114 -8.6% Ecomi (IMO) $3.12 -4.5% Celo (CELO) $1.68 -4.4% Solana (SOL) $29.00 -4.4% KuCoin Token (KCS) $76.42 -3.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 46.80 -4.25% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 58.70 -3.29% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 58.17 -6.17% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.62 -2.13% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.24 -7.41%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (7):

Samsung launches virtual experience in Decentraland metaverse

Samsung has entered the wave of metaverse once and for all. The company inaugurated on Thursday (6) three virtual spaces on the Decentraland (MANA) platform to, according to a statement, offer “an experiential playground for people to discover the incredible possibilities that arise from the collision between technology and culture”.

The environments include a digital booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one dedicated to the company’s sustainability initiatives, and another that will serve as a stage for a virtual reality party.

Experience participants will be able to access exclusive NFTs, including watches and other devices to be used on their avatars.

This week, the electronics maker also announced three new TV models integrated into an NFT market. In addition, the company was already investing in the blockchain sector, offering a digital cryptocurrency portfolio in some smartphone models from the Galaxy line.

GameStop and Loopring shares soar after NFT project rumor

Shares in US game company GameStop soared 26% yesterday after a report in the Wall Street Journal said the company was preparing to launch a division dedicated exclusively to NFTs.

According to the text, GameStop is about to launch a platform for the commercialization of NFTs, and 20 new employees are already working internally on the project. The company is expected to choose the Loopring blockchain (LRC) as the system’s infrastructure. As a result, the LRC token rose more than 15% late yesterday afternoon.

The project, the article pointed out, also foresees partnerships with the cryptocurrency sector for the launch of games and digital items for sale in the new marketplace.

GameStop is a game retailer that fell into decay amidst the dominance of digital games, but rose to the status of a darling of young Americans after investors organized, via forums on Reddit, to buy shares in the company en masse. The objective was to liquidate short (sold) positions of hedge funds that were betting on their downfall.

Polygon crashes after game success

The Polygon (MATIC) network, known for fast, low-cost transactions, crashed amid the sudden success of a game called Sunflower Farmers.

According to users, the network had repeated failures in processing transactions and not even the manual increase in network fees was able to overcome the problem – the higher the fee, the faster a blockchain usually processes the transaction. As a result, fees that normally cost fractions of a dollar have reached US$0.50.

The episode would have been caused by the intensive use of transactions by the game – with each action by the user, the application performs a Polygon operation. As a result, the blockchain became so overloaded that it behaved as if it were suffering a denial of service (DoS) attack.

