Cssio celebrates his renewal with Corinthians and talks about ‘seeking more titles’

Goalkeeper Cássio renewed his contract with Corinthians this Thursday afternoon. Shortly after the club’s announcement, the athlete used his social networks to celebrate the feat.

Cassio had a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022 and renewed for two more seasons. Now, the new link between the shirt 12 and the Parque São Jorge club ends in December 2024. The archer, then, was very excited about the new thing.

“Glória a Deus for this renewal with Corinthians! I’m more motivated than ever to seek more titles with this shirt. I thank Fiel for all the support I’ve always had, the board for their confidence and my teammates and all of the club for the partnership Let’s go together for more”, he wrote on his social networks – see the full publication below.

Cassio experienced a 2021 of ups and downs. Established in the club’s history, the archer was the target of criticism from the fans for some matches below and even heard requests that he stay on the bench for some games. Motivated to improve, then, the shirt 12 did not abandon the training routine even during the holidays and continues training with the trainer of Marcílio Dias, in Santa Catarina.

Cassio will make his 11th season for Corinthians. In all, the archer squanders four São Paulo Championships (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019), two Brazilians (2015 and 2017), one Recopa (2013) and one Libertadores and one Mundial, both in 2012.

Check out the post made by Cassio

