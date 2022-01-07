Dad says Djokovic is being ‘trampled and crucified’ in Australia – Sports

the family of Novak Djokovic raised the tone of criticism of the Australian government on Thursday. Known for controversial statements, the father of the Serbian tennis player, Srdjan Djokovic, said that the number 1 in the world is being “trampled on” and “crucified” and that the situation is also an aggression against the Serbian people.

“Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak. They are trampling on Novak and at the same time trampling on Serbia and the Serbian people,” Srdjan declared. “They crucified Jesus and now they’re trying to crucify Novak in the same way, forcing him to his knees. They took all his things and his wallet. He’s a prisoner.”

Djokovic arrived in Australia on Wednesday to compete in the Australian Open, starting on the 17th. But he was stopped at the airport due to lack of information on his visa. Recognized for being against vaccination against covid-19, the tennis player asked for and obtained a “special medical permit” to be able to enter and compete in the country, even without presenting proof of full vaccination.

But when he landed in Melbourne, he was unable to prove the need for a special permit, which serves people who have not taken the immunizing agent so as not to worsen a serious clinical condition caused by another disease or because they had a severe reaction in the first dose or because they had covid-19 in the last six months.

Barred, the number 1 in the world spent Thursday night at the airport, until he was transferred to a special hotel, reserved for refugees. He will remain on-site until he has his case reviewed by a federal judge on Monday.

Dissatisfied with the situation, Djokovic’s family members went public on Thursday to criticize the treatment their son is receiving in Australia. Turning to political issues, the tennis player’s father says that the leader of the ranking was stopped for being Serbian and criticized the “West”, referring to the bombing carried out by NATO in Serbia, in 1999, in the context of the conflict against the province of Kosovo, who sought his independence.

For family members, Djokovic is being treated like a criminal. “My brother is not a criminal, he is an athlete. He did not violate any protocol, he had the same documentation as the tennis players who entered the country. When he arrived in Australia he suffered a major diplomatic attack,” said the tennis player’s brother, Djordje.

“He was interrogated by officials in the border area. For the first 45 minutes he was able to communicate with his family and then his phone was taken and we were unable to contact him for three and a half hours. the decision to withdraw his visa and that he could not defend his title and set a record.”

Current Australian Open champion Djokovic was aiming to achieve his 21st career Grand Slam title, which would be a new record in tennis history. Currently, the Serbian shares this mark with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, both also owners of 20 slam trophies.

According to Djokovic’s brother, the tennis player is at risk of being banned from the tournament for the next three years. “The last news we have is that the court ordered the authorities not to deport him until Monday. Immediately afterward, he found out that they would not allow him to enter Australia for the next three years.”

The tennis player’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, complained about the hotel where the tennis player has been staying since the beginning of this farm. “He’s in prison, that’s not fair, he’s not human. The accommodation is horrible. It’s a small hotel for refugees, with bedbugs. It’s dirty, the food is terrible and they don’t give them the opportunity to move into a house that’s already there. leased,” he criticized.

Since being transferred to The Park Hotel in suburban Melbourne, Djokovic has attracted a small protest nearby. Serbs and fans appeared in front of the hotel, carrying flags and candles, as a sign of vigil for the tennis player.

The hotel is considered to be of good standard, with 107 rooms, all of which are air-conditioned. And it appears in 105th position out of 170 accommodations in Melbourne listed by Tripadvisor, a reference in the area of ​​tourism.