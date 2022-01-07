Days Gone sales cited by Jeff Ross are incorrect; new Resistance proposal

Facebook

This week, the director of Days Gone and who has already left Bend Studio, Jeff Ross commented that his game sales were also at 8 million when he left the company at the end of 2020. In other words, it was a comment aimed at Ghost of Tsushima, which Sony was celebrating for reaching 8 million units.

However, there is new information in this story that completely strips Ross’s basis of argument. Ross was believed to have inside sales leads to say these things, but he used the (now closed) site Gamstat as a source. The information was given in an interview with David Jaffe on his YouTube channel (below).

The Gamstat website did not bring information about sales, but about ‘accounts that played a certain title’. In other words, people who played the game and not necessarily bought it (they could have borrowed it, bought a used copy, etc). By the time Ross left Bend Studio, Days Gone was already in the PS Plus Collection on the PS5, which made those numbers even higher.

In other words, it is incorrect for Ross to claim that 8 million units of Days Gone were sold using Gamstat as a source.

In that same interview, Ross says he proposed a new resistance for Sony. “The proposal I was making was [um] open world with resistance [e] would be fuck*. We have all these open world loops that we discovered and almost wrote itself with resistance. There were so many aspects of this property and it lent itself to an open world game.” However, Ross says Sony didn’t seem interested.

Sony in turn offered Siphon Filter to Bend Studio, but Ross said he wouldn’t know what to do with a reboot of the predominantly PS1 series. “I have no idea how to reboot Siphon Filter. I wasn’t interested in that at all”, he comments.

About Days Gone 2, which he says was turned down, Ross explains: “criticisms were made through the lens of ‘the first one was a massive disaster in a lot of ways and didn’t sell anything amazing’ and ‘let’s just keep these guys busy.’