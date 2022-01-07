Dementia cases to nearly triple by 2050, study says | Health

By 2050, more than 153 million people could have dementia, warn researchers in a study published in The Lancet Public Health. In 2019, the number was 57 million.

The projected increase is largely due to aging and population growth. But the unhealthy lifestyle also contributes to the problem., say experts.

High rates of smoking, obesity and diabetes are among the risk factors that need to be urgently addressed and are responsible for part of the increased projection made by the study.

The survey, which analyzes data from 195 countries, seeks to give governments an idea of ​​what measures might be needed.

Dementia is already the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and one of the main causes of disability and dependency among the elderly. But illness is not always inevitable.

The researchers say there have been improvements in the world, such as in access to education, that have reduced their projected number of dementia cases to 2050 by 6.2 million.

However, other risk factors lead to the projection in the opposite direction. Scientists are less than optimistic about the effects of obesity, high blood sugar and smoking, which they say will increase the number of patients with dementia by more than 7 million cases by 2050.

“We need to focus more on preventing and controlling risk factors before they result in dementia,” said the study’s lead author, Emma Nichols, of the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment.

“Even modest advances in preventing dementia or slowing its progression would have remarkable benefits. For most, that means expanding appropriate, low-cost local programs that support healthier diets, more exercise, quitting smoking and better access to education. ”

The study predicts that cases will increase (2019 to 2050):