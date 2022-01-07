Dementia cases will triple by 2050, study shows

posted on 01/07/2022 06:00



The global epidemic of dementia will become even more serious in 2050, with triple the number of adults over 40 living with this condition. Released yesterday, the first study to present statistics from 204 countries highlights that the total number of patients (prevalence) will increase from 57 million (2019) to 153 million, as a consequence of the demographic growth associated with the aging of the population. The impact of this disease, which is the seventh leading cause of death in the world, may be reduced, however, if risk factors are tackled by public policies. In Brazil, the jump, in the period, will be from 1.8 million to 5.6 million, foresees the document.

The study, titled Global Burden of Disease and published in The Lancet Public Health, highlights the need to address four conditions that increase the risk of developing dementia regardless of age: smoking, obesity, high blood sugar and low education . Investing in education, according to the report, could reduce the prevalence by 6.2 million cases by 2050. On the other hand, smoking, overweight and high blood glucose will lead to an additional 6.8 million occurrences in the same period. .

“Our study offers better predictions for dementia on a global as well as a national level, providing policy makers and public health experts with new insights to understand the drivers of these increases based on the best available data,” the author said in a note. Principal, Emma Nichols, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, USA. “These estimates can be used by national governments to ensure that resources and support are available to individuals, caregivers and health systems around the world.”

The identified risk factors are modifiable, unlike other causes of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, the study authors insist on the need for prevention and control before the condition manifests itself. “Even modest advances in preventing dementia or slowing its progression would pay remarkable dividends. To have the greatest (positive) impact, we need to reduce exposure to key risk factors in each country. Appropriate and cost-effective treatments that support healthier diets, more exercise, quitting smoking and better access to education. And it also means continuing to invest in research to identify effective treatments to stop, delay or prevent dementia,” Nichols wrote.

According to another study published in 2020 by the Lancet Commission, up to 40% of cases of dementia could be prevented or delayed with policies that focus on risk factors. In addition to those mentioned by the Global Burden of Diseases, the other facilitators mentioned in the article are hypertension, hearing loss, depression, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, social isolation, excessive alcohol consumption, head trauma and exposure to air pollution. The global costs in 2019 of dementia exceeded $1 trillion.

local scenarios

In addition to the world estimate, the article released yesterday calculated the prevalence by regions and countries. Eastern Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to have the largest increase in cases in 2050: 357% compared to 2019, from 660,000 to more than 3 million. The main cause is population growth, the same situation estimated for the Middle East, where occurrences will jump from 3 million to 14 million (367%), especially in Qatar (1.926%, the United Arab Emirates (1.795%) and Bahrain (1,084 %).

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific high-income region will be the one with the lowest growth in cases: 54% (4.8 million in 2019 to 7.4 million in 2050). The country with the least significant increase will be Japan (27%). There, according to The Lancet, in all age groups, the risk of dementia will decrease, a reflection of the success of preventive measures, such as improvements in education and a healthier lifestyle.

“Low and middle-income countries, in particular, must now implement national policies that can mitigate dementia risk factors for the future, such as prioritizing education and healthy lifestyles”, highlights one of the study’s co-authors, Theo Vos of the University of Washington. “Ensuring that structural inequalities in access to health and social care services can be addressed and that services can additionally be tailored to the unprecedented needs of an increasingly aging population will require considerable planning at the local and national levels,” claims.

cumulative factors

According to Jennifer Rusted, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Sussex, UK, the highest known risk of dementia in the second half of life is genetic. People who have a gene called Apolipoprotein E epsilon 4 have a four to 12 times greater risk of developing the condition, says the expert, who did not participate in the study. However, Rusted also highlights the need to combat modifiable factors.

“This is vitally important, as we have an aging population and we only have, for the time being, symptomatic treatments for dementia,” he recalls. “The cumulative effect of multiple risk factors is an important message to the real world: if you can work to mitigate any one of them, then you can at least delay the age at which cognitive impairment arises. Public policy recommendations include lifelong education and health policies that will impact not only a person’s risk of developing dementia, but also living well and independently into adulthood.”

most affected women

Globally, more women are affected by dementia than men, a pattern that is expected to remain in 2050, according to the article published in The Lancet. “It’s not just that women tend to live longer,” explained one of the co-authors, Jaimie Steinmetz of the University of Washington. “There is evidence of sex differences in the biological mechanisms behind dementia. It has been suggested that Alzheimer’s disease may spread differently in the brains of women and men, and several genetic risk factors appear to be related to the risk of the disease. for sex.”