Deolane Bezerra receives 53 traffic fines and private driver fault

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

posted on 06/01/2022 18:46

Deolane Bezerra – (credit: Reproduction)

This Thursday (6/01), the influencer and lawyer Deolane Bezerra received 53 traffic violations at home. Shocked by the amount, she says her private driver is responsible. “It will be discounted”, he guaranteed

“Then Jader, it will be discounted. My God… Pepper with others, right? Everything in your name, I told you, just to start the year well” says the lawyer in another story.

Soon after, Deolane posts a conversation with the driver who says she has the money to pay the fines. “You also have to realize that we’ve been through a very difficult year.”

Nego Jader, is known to be MC Kevin’s former security guard, after the singer died, Deolane hired him as an employee.

