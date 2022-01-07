Deolane Bezerra receives 53 traffic tickets at home and sends a message

Deolane Bezerra used her Instagram this Thursday (6/1) to show that she received numerous traffic tickets. She said there were 53 infractions received and even sent a message to the driver, Jaber, and stated that the “year started well”.

In the published video, she appears digging through the mail and complains. “People from heaven! Then Jader, it will be discounted. My God! Are you happy? Pepper in the cool of others, right? All in your name, I warned you, just to start the year off right. Fifty-three traffic tickets,” she said.

On her Instagram account, Deolane Bezerra revealed that she received 53 fines at the beginning of the year.

Incredulous at all of this, she texted the driver, Jaber.

“My God! Are you happy? Pepper in other people’s cool, right? All in your name, I told you, just to start the year off right. Fifty-three traffic tickets,” she said.

The influencer also stated that she will deduct the fines from her payment.

Despite much speculation about the participation of Deolane Bezerra in BBB 22, columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, stated that he will not be the “mother” of the attraction.

Check out the video the influencer posted on Instagram.

