Deyverson is Covid-19’s sixth case in the Palmeiras squad and DM takes action to avoid an outbreak

Verdão performed again last Wednesday (5) and, along with the cast, indigestible news took over the Palestrina Football Academy. A flurry of Covid-19 cases hit the cast. The first to be diagnosed with the virus were: goalkeeper Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes.

However, this Thursday (6), a new case came to light and according to the ESPN.com.br portal, the center forward Deyverson also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The club found the problem in shirt 9 during routine tests, unlike other cases, which were detected in the battery of tests relevant to the re-presentation of players who were on vacation.

Deyvinho is fine, as well as the five infected athletes, he has an asymptomatic condition. However, the sextet fulfilled isolation, so that an outbreak does not affect the Alviverde cast more broadly. There will be 10 days of quarantine for such players.

Verdão’s doctor, Dr. Pedro Potin, gave details about the club’s procedure regarding the problem: “Our prevention protocol for Covid-19 provided for a test before starting the exams. Athletes who had a positive result are in perfect health and asymptomatic. They were promptly isolated in their homes and will follow the medical care we have determined as part of the protocol. Now, we will carry out daily monitoring of the clinical condition of each one of them”, emphasized the professional to the Nosso Palestra portal.