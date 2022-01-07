Deyverson is Covid-19’s sixth case in the Palmeiras squad and DM takes action to avoid an outbreak

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Deyverson is Covid-19’s sixth case in the Palmeiras squad and DM takes action to avoid an outbreak 5 Views

palm trees

Doctor of Verdão commented on procedures that Palmeiras put into practice to face the problem

Rafael Leitão

Per Rafael Leitão

Photo: Cesar Greco - Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Photo: Cesar Greco – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Rafael Leitão

Verdão performed again last Wednesday (5) and, along with the cast, indigestible news took over the Palestrina Football Academy. A flurry of Covid-19 cases hit the cast. The first to be diagnosed with the virus were: goalkeeper Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes.

However, this Thursday (6), a new case came to light and according to the ESPN.com.br portal, the center forward Deyverson also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The club found the problem in shirt 9 during routine tests, unlike other cases, which were detected in the battery of tests relevant to the re-presentation of players who were on vacation.

Deyvinho is fine, as well as the five infected athletes, he has an asymptomatic condition. However, the sextet fulfilled isolation, so that an outbreak does not affect the Alviverde cast more broadly. There will be 10 days of quarantine for such players.

Verdão’s doctor, Dr. Pedro Potin, gave details about the club’s procedure regarding the problem: “Our prevention protocol for Covid-19 provided for a test before starting the exams. Athletes who had a positive result are in perfect health and asymptomatic. They were promptly isolated in their homes and will follow the medical care we have determined as part of the protocol. Now, we will carry out daily monitoring of the clinical condition of each one of them”, emphasized the professional to the Nosso Palestra portal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Samba in the dressing room and Varanda’s enthusiasm mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory for Copinha

Corinthians debuted with victory in the Copa São Paulo, after beating Resende by 2-1, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved