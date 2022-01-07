Diego Costa settles his termination with Atlético-MG and is free on the market

According to information gathered by Vinicius Nicoletti, reporter for Disney Channels, Diego Costa sent his termination to Atlético-MG

Diego Costa should not play anymore fur Atlético-MG. According to information obtained by Vinicius Nicoletti, reporter of Disney Channels, the attacker reached a agreement for termination of his contract with the Minas Gerais club and will be free to sign with another club for 2022.

The tendency is for the agreement to be signed between this Friday (07) and next Monday (10).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the report, there is the possibility that Atlético-MG give up a predicted value for the termination fine only if the attacker pursues his career in Europe.

To settle with another Brazilian team, however, the rooster will require financial compensation. According to Vinicius Nicoletti, the values ​​are around BRL 16 million, the amount that would be paid in salaries to Diego Costa in the 2022 season.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The name of the 33-year-old forward was linked to Corinthians as an option for this season. The obstacle, however, remains valid: São Paulo residents do not consider investing any amount in contract terminations.

The possibility of the centre-forward leaving the Minas Gerais club had been dealt with backstage since the last days of 2021. One of the hottest signings of the last season, the striker could not be the protagonist on the field as expected.

In all, the naturalized Spanish Brazilian wore the Atlético-MG shirt in 19 games, with five goals and an assist.

Diego Costa participated in Galo’s victorious campaigns in the Brazilian championship and on Brazil’s Cup, in addition to reaching the semifinals of the Libertadores Conmebol.