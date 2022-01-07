Diego Costa will leave Atlético-MG; parties forward agreement of amicable termination of the contract | athletic-mg

It will be official soon. Striker Diego Costa will not be part of Atlético-MG’s squad for the 2022 season. The player and the club met to settle the amicable termination of the contract. The ge found that the breach of the agreement will not have a fine in favor of Galo. The termination information was released by journalist Vinícius Nicoletti, from Fox/ESPN, and confirmed by the report.
Diego Costa arrived at Atlético at the end of August 2021. The naturalized Spanish striker was free on the market after leaving Atlético Madrid at the end of 2020. There were 19 games played, scoring five goals, and with the titles of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brazil. Diego Costa had already expressed his desire to leave in the final stretch of the season, and Galo ended up accepting the athlete’s wishes.
Diego Costa with the medal of the Copa do Brasil title — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
A target for Corinthians and Palmeiras in the ball market, Diego Costa will leave Atlético without any clause preventing him from defending any team in Brazilian and world football, according to the ge he found out with a source linked to the Minas Gerais club.
At 33 years old, Diego Costa has one of the highest salaries in the athletic squad, alongside Hulk. In the club’s understanding, his departure brings economic benefits, despite the loss of sport. On the other hand, the athlete’s desire to leave Galo weighed on the decision.
The player will be one more casualty from the winning squad. Before, Alan Franco had already been loaned to Charlotte FC, from MLS, as well as Nathan’s transfer to Fluminense. The next definitions of Rooster in the market are the departure of Hyoran (loan to Bragantino) and also the sale of Junior Alonso to Krasnodar, from Russia.