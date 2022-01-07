Dirceu Lopes says goodbye to Fábio at Cruzeiro with thanks: “The 10 is definitely you” | cruise

The first day officially without Fábio as a Cruzeiro player is also due to farewells on social media. The main one came from Dirceu Lopes, an idol from Cruzeiro and one of the biggest shirts in the history of Brazilian football.

In the publication made late this Thursday morning, Dirceu thanked the goalkeeper for being with the club in an important way in recent titles, but also in difficult situations, as in the last two editions of Serie B.

– In good times, you were there. Defending very important penalties, being decisive, winning titles and giving joy to the Blue Nation. In bad times, you were there too. Being balance, a bridge to dialogue and dedicating himself to seeing us smile once more.

1 of 2 Fábio and Dirceu Lopes, idols of Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Fábio and Dirceu Lopes, Cruzeiro idols — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Dirceu also recalled a meeting between the parties last year, at Toca da Raposa, when the goalkeeper told the star that he was “number 1” in Cruzeiro’s history. Dirceu gave the “10”, a star’s shirt, to the goalkeeper.

– On one of my visits to Toca da Raposa last year, in a relaxed atmosphere, you said I was number 1.

“Maybe I’m the 1, because the 10 is definitely you. As a player and as a person”

With 976 games, Fábio is the player who most often played for Cruzeiro. But the exit was troubled. The goalkeeper had a contract until December 31 of last year, and announced the renewal for one year in negotiations with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

The new management team, headed by Ronaldo, arrived at Cruzeiro and started to review all the agreements planned for 2022. The molds agreed with Fábio, thus, would not fit the new financial standards that will be adopted at the club.

The parties met last Tuesday to address the situation, but no agreement was reached. On Wednesday night, the goalkeeper published a letter on social networks saying goodbye and claiming that the club would not have him for 2022, having only offered one renewal until the end of Mineiro, despite having made himself available to reduce the salary and renegotiate the debts, according to his own report.

This Thursday, Cruzeiro spoke through a note and stated that it tried to sacrifice to keep the goalkeeper, admitting that the idea was a contract only until the end of the State and claiming that this whole situation is about economic responsibility.