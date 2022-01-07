Director of Days Gone criticizes Sony and the way the company handled the game

Jeff Ross says the game sold as well as Ghost of Tsushima, but was still considered a failure.

Responsible for the direction of Days Gone, Jeff Ross may no longer be a member of Bend Studios, but he remains dedicated to protecting his work — even if that means criticizing Sony. Amidst the company’s celebrations for Ghost of Tsushima have hit 8 million units sold, he said that, even with similar numbers, their game was considered a disappointment..

“By the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month) and had sold over 8 million copies. He’s sold more since then, and then over a million on Steam. The studio’s local management always made us feel that he was a big disappointment.,” Ross stated on his Twitter account.

With the numbers revealed by Ross, many commentators believe that Sony’s stance on Days Gone is related to your Metacritic rating and not your sales.. The game currently has a rating of 71 points in the aggregator, behind the 83 conquered by Ghost of Tsushima, work developed by the studio Sucker Punch.

Sequel could improve the universe of Days Gone

Still on your personal Twitter account, Ross said the development process for Days Gone was problematic. and who was surprised by what Bend Studios managed to do. He says this was the studio’s first experience in developing an open world, and that a possible sequel would leverage much of what the team learned in the process.

The director explained that he even proposed a sequel to Sony, but the idea was discarded without him understanding the reasons for it. In June 2021, the developer in charge posted a message on Twitter thanking fans for their support and stated that they are currently focused on developing a brand new franchise.



This shouldn’t be the end of the controversy surrounding Days Gone: given the repercussion of his speech, Ross was invited to talk more about his experience on the David Jaffe podcast, responsible for the creation of the God of War franchise. The transmission is scheduled to take place on YouTube from 7 pm (GMT) this Thursday (6).

Source: Kotaku