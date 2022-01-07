Director reveals how Flamengo got to the name of Paulo Sousa and tells details of the first meeting

The executive football director of the Flamengo, Bruno Spindel, was at Galeão airport to receive Paulo Sousa. While waiting for the new coach of Rubro-Negro, which is already on Brazilian soil, the manager spoke with Fla TV and told how the club got to name the new professional. In addition, Spindel also revealed that he was impressed with the level of detail Mister had of the institution, the fans and the cast.

> Meet the authors of Flamengo’s ten goals over Forte (ES)

– It was a long process, we were able to develop it calmly, to study the coach profile we wanted for Flamengo. We study several names from here in Brazil calmly to get to a smaller list of coaches. We left Brazil with great conviction in Paulo’s ideas, in the way he works, in his career as a great athlete, as a great coach, in his entire experience, in the desire to train Flamengo, which he always signaled from the first contact , in the game ideas, the complete coaching staff, the great athletes he worked with.

– Then, traveling to Portugal and, finally, since the first conversation, he made very clear his DNA of always choosing the path to victory in his career. In that first contact we had with him, if everyone wanted to move forward, he would have come to Flamengo at that moment. The impressions were the best possible and all our conviction was deepened even more. The first conversation was very long, we covered all aspects: personal life, career, career as an athlete, as a coach, game ideas, work methodologies… We were also very surprised with the level of detail he had about the institution , from the club, from the rubro-negra nation and, mainly, from the cast, from what this group produced last year, spaces and paths for evolution and how it intended to do its work. We were very impressed and very convinced on the first day of the meeting, we reinforced our ideas and convictions.

Along with the coach, six of the seven members of his technical committee also arrived in Rio: Manuel Cordeiro (technical assistant), Víctor Sánchez (technical assistant), Antonio Gómez (physical coach), Lluís Sala (physical coach), Cosimo Cappagli (analyst ) and César Andrade (assistant in the technological part). The exception is goalkeeper coach Paulo Grilo, who is in the United States, but should arrive in Brazil this Friday.