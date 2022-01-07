Dismissed from Cruzeiro, Belletti publishes a farewell message on social media: ‘Eternal gratitude’

Former player, who was in the Fox since the 2nd semester of 2020, he left the position of assistant-technician of the club

the former player Julian Belletti is one more to leave the cruise. The world champion arrived at the club in september 2020 for the international business portfolio, but ended up acting as assistant coach.

Belletti used social media to thank the club for the opportunity at Cruzeiro, their first professional club.

“Eternal gratitude. My 1st club as a player and my 1st club as a coach. Thank you Sérgio Rodrigues, Rodrigo Moreira and Gustavo Caetano for giving me the opportunity to come back”, he wrote.

In addition to Belletti, the entire technical committee of Vanderlei Luxemburgo was dismissed and there were changes also in the medical department.

Changes in Ronaldo Phenomeno’s management, now majority partner of the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF), did not stop there. Last Wednesday (5), the goalkeeper Fabio’s departure – one of the biggest idols of the club – was also announced. Fábio played for 17 years at Cruzeiro and was close to completing 1,000 for the club.

This Thursday, fans went to Fox Corner to protest against the goalkeeper’s departure.