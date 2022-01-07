Dividends: Bresco (BRCO11) and 21 real estate funds distribute income on this 6th; ifix goes up

This Friday’s (7) session begins with the first round of dividend distribution in 2022 for real estate funds. According to information from the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), 22 FIIs deposit earnings to shareholders.

Dividends range from R$0.18 to R$7.95 per share, as is the case with Solarium (SOLR11). The details of all distributions you check throughout the REIT Center.

Last year, “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities and certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs), were the ones that offered the best dividend return for investors. In the top ten payers list, eight were receivables FIIs.

With a return of over 18%, Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) topped the list of real estate funds that paid the most dividends in 2021.

In today’s session, the IFIX – the index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the positive field. At 11:30 am, the indicator rose 0.11%, to 2,761 points.

Biggest highs of this Friday (7):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate Corporate Slabs 2.37 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics 2.13 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 2.08 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.94 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. Mob. 1.74

Biggest casualties this Friday (7):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -2.46 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. -2.36 EQIN11 Nch Eqi High Yield Titles and Val. Mob. -1.6 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. -1.54 XPML11 XP Malls malls -1.08

Source: B3

New offer of R$30 million from Quatá; interested gives up on buying Europa 105 property

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Quatá Receiváveis ​​(QIRI11) announces an offer of R$30 million

The fund Quatá Recebíveis Imobiliários approved the third issue of shares and intends to raise R$ 30 million, according to a relevant fact disclosed this Thursday (6).

According to the document, the unit price of the new quotas was set at R$ 90.12, without considering the distribution fee. At the close of yesterday, shares traded on the Stock Exchange were worth R$90.05.

Current shareholders may exercise their right to preference between January 13 and 28, 2022.

With a net worth of R$12 million, Quatá invests in CRIs, shares in other FIIs and securities in the real estate sector.

Interested party gives up on buying property from Europa 105 (ERPA11)

The Europa 105 fund, managed by Oliveira Trust, announced that it has not advanced the negotiation for the sale of the property it owns on Avenida Europa, in São Paulo (SP). The fund has a 50% share in the space, the only asset in the portfolio.

In November, the fund received an offer of R$ 150 million for the property. The amount would be paid in a single installment, 15 days after closing the deal.

However, in a relevant fact, Europa 105 communicated to the market that the interested party for the space withdrew from the transaction, alleging worsening market conditions and, simultaneously, an increase in the interest rate in Brazil.

As this is the only property in the portfolio, the administrator indicated that the fund would be liquidated if the sale was confirmed. The property is currently leased to BTG Pactual, which has preference in any possible negotiation.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (7):

ticker Background Performance SOLR11 solarium BRL 7.95 SPAF11 spa BRL 7.43 NSLU11 HNS Lourdes BRL 1.96 BICE11 Brio Structured Credit – BRL 1.80 ARRI11 Reit Receivables Atrium BRL 1.75 IDFI11 Autonomous Units BRL 1.69 RZTR11 Riza Terrax BRL 1.25 PORD11 Real Estate Credits Center BRL 1.08 IDGR14 Autonomous Units II BRL 1.07 IDGR15 Autonomous Units II BRL 1.03 HSAF11 Hsi Financial Assets BRL 1.00 VVPR11 V2 Properties BRL 0.75 EVBI11 Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 EVBI13 Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 EVBI14 Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 EVBI15 Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 STRX11 starx BRL 0.72 LVBI11 Vbi Logistics BRL 0.71 BRCO11 Bresco Logistics BRL 0.63 BPFF11 Brazil Absolute Plural Fund Of Funds BRL 0.60 LASC11 Legatus Shoppings BRL 0.58 PVBI11 Vbi Prime Properties BRL 0.56 HOSI11 house BRL 0.55 HSML11 hsi malls BRL 0.52 SPTW11 Downtown Sp BRL 0.40 PLRI11 Real Estate Receivables I BRL 0.20 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.18

Source: InfoMoney

