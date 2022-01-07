Dividends: Bresco (BRCO11) and 21 real estate funds distribute income on this 6th; ifix goes up

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Dividends: Bresco (BRCO11) and 21 real estate funds distribute income on this 6th; ifix goes up 0 Views

This Friday’s (7) session begins with the first round of dividend distribution in 2022 for real estate funds. According to information from the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), 22 FIIs deposit earnings to shareholders.

Dividends range from R$0.18 to R$7.95 per share, as is the case with Solarium (SOLR11). The details of all distributions you check throughout the REIT Center.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Last year, “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities and certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs), were the ones that offered the best dividend return for investors. In the top ten payers list, eight were receivables FIIs.

With a return of over 18%, Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) topped the list of real estate funds that paid the most dividends in 2021.

Read more:

In today’s session, the IFIX – the index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the positive field. At 11:30 am, the indicator rose 0.11%, to 2,761 points.

Biggest highs of this Friday (7):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
HGRE11CSHG Real EstateCorporate Slabs2.37
VTLT11Votorantim LogisticsLogistics2.13
RBRP11RBR PropertiesOthers2.08
KFOF11Kinea FoFTitles and Val. Mob.1.94
MGFF11MAHOGANYTitles and Val. Mob.1.74

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Biggest casualties this Friday (7):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
RCRB11Rio Bravo Corporate IncomeCorporate Slabs-2.46
BLMR11Bluemacaw Lace+ FOFTitles and Val. Mob.-2.36
EQIN11Nch Eqi High YieldTitles and Val. Mob.-1.6
VIFI11Vinci Financial InstrumentsTitles and Val. Mob.-1.54
XPML11XP Mallsmalls-1.08

Source: B3

New offer of R$30 million from Quatá; interested gives up on buying Europa 105 property

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Quatá Receiváveis ​​(QIRI11) announces an offer of R$30 million

The fund Quatá Recebíveis Imobiliários approved the third issue of shares and intends to raise R$ 30 million, according to a relevant fact disclosed this Thursday (6).

According to the document, the unit price of the new quotas was set at R$ 90.12, without considering the distribution fee. At the close of yesterday, shares traded on the Stock Exchange were worth R$90.05.

Current shareholders may exercise their right to preference between January 13 and 28, 2022.

With a net worth of R$12 million, Quatá invests in CRIs, shares in other FIIs and securities in the real estate sector.

Interested party gives up on buying property from Europa 105 (ERPA11)

The Europa 105 fund, managed by Oliveira Trust, announced that it has not advanced the negotiation for the sale of the property it owns on Avenida Europa, in São Paulo (SP). The fund has a 50% share in the space, the only asset in the portfolio.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In November, the fund received an offer of R$ 150 million for the property. The amount would be paid in a single installment, 15 days after closing the deal.

However, in a relevant fact, Europa 105 communicated to the market that the interested party for the space withdrew from the transaction, alleging worsening market conditions and, simultaneously, an increase in the interest rate in Brazil.

As this is the only property in the portfolio, the administrator indicated that the fund would be liquidated if the sale was confirmed. The property is currently leased to BTG Pactual, which has preference in any possible negotiation.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (7):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
SOLR11solarium BRL 7.95
SPAF11spa BRL 7.43
NSLU11HNS Lourdes BRL 1.96
BICE11Brio Structured Credit – BRL 1.80
ARRI11Reit Receivables Atrium BRL 1.75
IDFI11Autonomous Units BRL 1.69
RZTR11Riza Terrax BRL 1.25
PORD11Real Estate Credits Center BRL 1.08
IDGR14Autonomous Units II BRL 1.07
IDGR15Autonomous Units II BRL 1.03
HSAF11Hsi Financial Assets BRL 1.00
VVPR11V2 Properties BRL 0.75
EVBI11Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75
EVBI13Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75
EVBI14Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75
EVBI15Vbi Essential Consumption BRL 0.75
STRX11starx BRL 0.72
LVBI11Vbi Logistics BRL 0.71
BRCO11Bresco Logistics BRL 0.63
BPFF11Brazil Absolute Plural Fund Of Funds BRL 0.60
LASC11Legatus Shoppings BRL 0.58
PVBI11Vbi Prime Properties BRL 0.56
HOSI11house BRL 0.55
HSML11hsi malls BRL 0.52
SPTW11Downtown Sp BRL 0.40
PLRI11Real Estate Receivables I BRL 0.20
VGHF11Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.18

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: discover the most promising funds for 2022

The real estate funds segment has been in the red for two years – on average, a 10% drop in 2020 and a 2% drop in 2021. The year 2022 should not be exactly a calm year for the FIIs. Still, experts say that there are good portfolios to invest – and at good prices. What are they?

In recent weeks, the InfoMoney analyzed reports and heard from analysts and managers to identify which real estate funds are on the market’s radar for 2022.

The list of the most frequently nominated for the New Year includes five real estate funds, from the receivables, corporate slabs, shopping malls, urban income and logistics segments. All are currently being traded with quotes close to or below their book value.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

On the rise, Ibovespa is once again testing the 102,000 points; investors pass on data from the US labor market

The Ibovespa started to operate with moderate gains after the release of data on the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved