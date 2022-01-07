Djokovic, Australia and vaccine waiver: what is known so far – 06/01/2022 – Sport

Novak Djokovic’s situation in Australia, awaiting a judgment that will determine whether he can enter the country to participate in the Australian Open or be deported, stirred up sports news in these early days of 2021.

Since Tuesday (4) there have been shuttles related to the fact that the number 1 tennis player in the world tries to enter the country with a certificate that would exempt him from proving vaccination against Covid-19.

Currently, he has his visa canceled and is being held in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, where he must stay until Monday (10), the date scheduled for the trial. The nine-time Serb won tournament starts next week with qualifiers. The main keys will start on the 17th.

Understand the main moves of the case and its points still open:

Who can enter Australia today? Australian citizens, residents and eligible visa holders can enter the country if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If not, it is necessary to request an exemption from the local authorities. If the person cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, they must provide proof of this.

Were Australian Open participants subject to the same rules? Yes. Tennis Australia, the country’s sporting authority and organizer of the Australian Open, together with the government of the state of Victoria, where the city of Melbourne, home of the tournament, is located, have appointed two independent panels of medical experts. It was up to them to analyze the requests for exemption from proof of vaccination made by the participants of the championship.

Did Djokovic have a permit granted to go to the country? According to Tennis Australia (TA) and the government of Victoria, the tennis player’s request for a waiver of proof of vaccination was accepted. The information was released on Tuesday (4).

What was the medical justification provided by Djokovic? It is not officially known, as neither he nor the organizers gave details. In the list of exemption parameters reported by the tournament are qualifiers the risk of serious heart disease due to inoculation, other adverse reactions and the record of a Covid-19 infection in the last six months. According to Australian press vehicles, the most likely hypothesis is that the athlete asked for a waiver for having been infected in that period of time.

So is this a valid reason for dismissal? As announced by TA and Victoria, it would be a valid reason. But not so for the federal government. Australian newspaper The Age had access to two letters from federal health authorities forwarded to the tournament organizers in November that were apparently ignored.

On November 18, Lisa Schofield of the federal Department of Health wrote to Australian Open director Craig Tiley that “people who have already had Covid-19 and have not received a dose of the vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated.” According to her, such persons “would not be approved for entry without quarantine, regardless of having received foreign vaccination exemptions”

Greg Hunt, Health Minister, reinforced the message to Tiley on November 29th. “I can confirm that people who contracted Covid-19 within six months and seek entry to Australia from abroad, and have not received two doses of a vaccine approved in the country, are not considered fully vaccinated.”

It is unclear whether this information was passed on by TA to tennis players and other tournament participants, nor whether the prospect of a 14-day quarantine for Djokovic was ever discussed.

Is there a competence clash between the federal and state governments? Under Australian law, states and territories may issue exemptions from the vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and can challenge such exemptions.

Why was Djokovic barred anyway? Armed with his medical exemption granted by TA and Victoria, Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday night (5) local time. Officials from the Australian Border Force (ABF) asked the tennis player to present the evidence that justified the waiver of the vaccine, but considered it insufficient to allow him to enter the country.

“Djokovic did not provide adequate evidence to meet Australia entry requirements, and his visa was later cancelled,” they said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed that “rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

This entire process took more than six hours, and the tennis player spent the night detained in a room at Melbourne airport. His father, Srdjan, told Serbian media that the athlete was under armed guard and had no access to his cell phone. The ABF denied this latest information.

Was there a problem with the visa application, too? According to Australian media, a member of Djokovic’s team requested a type of visa to enter the country that would not apply to those who received the vaccine waiver. After confirming the error, the ABF contacted the state government of Victoria, partner in the organization of the tournament, to try to solve the problem while the athlete was flying, but the contact attempt did not receive positive feedback. It is not clear, however, whether this problem was directly related to the tennis player’s refusal to enter.

What happened after visa cancellation? The government’s idea was that Djokovic would be deported as early as Thursday (6), but his lawyers reached an agreement for him to stay in the country at least until a hearing on the case is held, scheduled for Monday (10). . The athlete’s defense hopes to overturn the visa cancellation decision in federal court.

He is now in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, where other people detained for immigration issues are also staying.

Judge Anthony Kelly said he is willing to handle the case expeditiously but will not be influenced by Tennis Australia’s preference that the matter be resolved by Tuesday (11).

Why doesn’t Djokovic talk about his vaccination status? Last October, the Serb said he considers this a private matter and that questions on the topic are inappropriate.

In April 2020, even before the Covid-19 vaccine was a reality, he declared himself against the obligation of immunization to compete on the circuit. “Personally, I am against vaccination and would not like to be forced by someone to get a vaccine in order to travel.”

“I’m not a specialist, but I want to have the option of choosing what’s best for my body,” he said in another statement on the matter.

His history of statements contrary to scientific evidence and little adherence to the recommended sanitary measures during the pandemic generated the nicknames “Djocovid” and “Novax”, a play on the words “no” and “vaccine”, in English.

Were there any other requests for medical waivers among Australian Open attendees? The tournament organizers confirmed that they had received 26 requests from the approximately 3,000 participants, including players, coaches, referees and other professionals. The number of exemptions accepted was not disclosed.

The twist of the Djokovic episode raised the question whether there might not be other similar cases. Australian Border Force officials have confirmed that they are investigating the situation of yet another player and referee who also entered the country with exemptions.

What will the sporting impacts be if Djokovic doesn’t play the tournament? The Australian Open could be the tennis player’s second chance to break a record tally of Grand Slam titles among men. Currently, Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal each have 20 trophies in these tournaments. Without the Serb, nine times winner in Melbourne, the men’s singles group is much more open, with the presence of Nadal and the Russian Daniil Medvedev as seed number 1.

What is the political and diplomatic context involved in the case? The news of Djokovic’s medical exemption, first shared by him on social media in a triumphant tone, sparked an uproar in Australia and caused Prime Minister Scott Morrison to suddenly take on a harsh speech against the tennis player. Analysts in the Australian press say the government has been pressured to act for visa cancellation to calm public opinion at a time when the country, considered one of the most successful in combating the pandemic, suffers from a record number of cases of Covid. 19.

In foreign policy, the issue provoked friction between Australia and Serbia. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that we are doing everything to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world to end immediately,” said the president of the European country, Aleksandar Vucic.

What do Djokovic supporters say? His lawyers have yet to explain the reasons for Djokovic’s dismissal request and why the documents he submitted were deemed insufficient by the Australian government.

The family organized a raucous press conference, followed by a protest in Belgrade, and branded the tennis player a victim of political interests.

“They are holding him captive. They are stepping into Novak to attack Serbia and the Serbian people,” said Djokovic’s father Srdjan. “This has nothing to do with sports, it’s a political agenda. Novak is the best player and the best athlete in the world, but several hundred million Westerners can’t stand it.”