Djokovic posts message thanking “good people” for support after being turned away | sneakers

Without being vaccinated against Covid-19, Novak Djokovic became the center of a worldwide controversy involving his name and Australian authorities as he tried to enter the country with a special clearance to compete in the Australian Open even without the immunization. The world number 1, who remains trapped in a Melbourne hotel until Monday, when the final decision on his case comes out, spoke on his Instagram and thanked the support he has been receiving from his family, Serbia and “good people “.

– Thank you to my family, Serbia and all the good people around the world who are sending me their support. Thank you dear God for health – said the Serb through the stories of his official Instagram profile.

1 of 3 Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Playback / Instagram

Djokovic tried to enter Australia using a special Australian Open release because he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the document presented by the Serb did not support the vaccine exception for medical reasons for the immigration authorities.

2 of 3 Djokovic posted thanking him for support after being barred in Australia — Photo: Reproduction social networks Djokovic posted thanking him for support after being barred in Australia — Photo: Reproduction social networks

The state government of Victoria, where the Australian Grand Slam will take place, has determined that only 100% immunized athletes, officials, referees and fans can enter Melbourne Park. In addition to Djokovic, another tennis player is in custody.

Understand why Djokovic was prevented from entering Australia

Renata Voracova, from the Czech Republic, a specialist in doubles matches, is with the Serb. She had played in Melbourne earlier this week in a Grand Slam preparatory tournament but was asked to leave Australia after being detained by Border Force officers. She had entered Australia on a visa granted in December.

3 of 3 Renata Voracova — Photo: Christopher Lee /Getty Images Renata Voracova — Photo: Christopher Lee /Getty Images

Controversy involving Australian Federation

Tennis Australia, which takes care of tennis in the country, found itself in the middle of the controversy in a recent update of the case, as it would have informed the tennis players that it was enough to have contracted Covid-19 in the last six months to obtain exemption and play in the tour tournaments. Australian woman without the vaccine. However, the Federal Government did not agree and made it clear to the federation that this would not be enough to circumvent the health laws in force.

Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, spoke out and, in addition to stating that Djokovic or any other tennis player are not in “captivity”, made it clear that the world’s number 1 can leave the country anytime he wants.