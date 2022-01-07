Do deafness and blindness in the elderly decline with your general health? Are they treatable? – 06/01/2022

Hearing and vision are two of the five fundamental senses for our perception of the world and, when it comes to the elderly, preserving them directly influences their general health in two ways: more immediately, in reducing the risk of falls and other types of routine physical accidents and, consequently, in mental and cognitive health, as both directions enable good communication, with a great positive impact on the socialization of the elderly.

Not valuing this is accepting the commitment of several aspects. “The elderly will walk and interact less, but also be less entertained, as they will not be able to watch TV, use a cell phone, do readings. Equally, they will have to stop driving, exercise [pois não percebe potenciais obstáculos], living alone, having fun and this leads to isolation, depression and reduced quality of life”, warns Leonardo Marculino, an ophthalmologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo.

Also according to Marculino, the family does not encourage, does not provide support and does not want to treat causes of reversible deafness and blindness in the elderly is regrettable, as medicine now has several surgeries and advanced technologies.

“Their role is also to pay attention, as there are elderly people who do not perceive difficulties or do not complain, out of shame, for not wanting to disturb family members or pay expenses. But it is necessary to take them for medical evaluation as soon as possible.”

With the aging process, the transparent and flexible “lens” located behind the pupil (eye lens) cannot properly focus on objects that are close. It is called presbyopia, whose first symptoms begin to appear after approximately 40 years of age, but it can be “trimmed” with the use of corrective lenses and constant lubrication of the eyes. This is one of the most common vision problems in the elderly, but there are many others.

Cataract (“blurred” vision); glaucoma (when pressure inside the eye builds up, resulting in damage to the optic nerve, which carries visual information captured by the eyes to the brain for processing and interpretation); retinopathies (retinal damage from hypertension and diabetes); macular degeneration (blurry in the center of the visual field, perceived during reading, embroidery), refraction disturbances (blurry in near but also far vision).

“Cataract is surgically treatable and resolves very well. Glaucoma is also treated [por meio de medicação, cirurgia ou raio laser]. The treatment of macular degeneration leaves a little to be desired, but the condition is preventable and stabilized, as are retinopathies [é importante usar óculos de sol, consultar o oftalmologista anualmente, parar de fumar, ter um estilo de vida saudável e controlar comorbidades]”, informs Paulo Camiz, geriatrician and professor at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

With regard to refraction problems (myopia, farsightedness, astigmatism) it is recommended to perform the visual correction with eyeglasses, contact lenses, in some cases surgery and avoid dry eye syndrome (causing burning, itching) with the application of artificial tears.

Hearing loss in the elderly (presbycusis) has to do with the reduction of functioning auditory cells and auditory nerve fibers. Genetic components, infections and exposure to very intense noise for years can accelerate this process, as well as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking and excessive alcohol use, resulting in symptoms such as tinnitus, dizziness, difficulty understanding conversations (especially on the phone) and speaking in crowded environments.

So, again, regular visits to the doctor and preventive exams are necessary, especially the elderly with chronic and uncomfortable diseases. Data from the ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery) indicate that, after noticing something wrong with their hearing, adult patients take about seven years to look for a specialist and another two years to decide on treatments ( such as sound amplifier devices or cochlear implants), negligence that can end up in permanent deafness.

“You can’t face it as something ‘normal for one’s age’. When there is difficulty in hearing, it is necessary to undergo an evaluation by an otolaryngologist. In neurology, hearing, as well as vision, are considered special sensory functions”, says Ester Campos, a neurologist at the Hospital of the Elderly Person and postgraduate professor at Ipemed-Afya, in Recife.

“Oh, but he doesn’t like to wear braces,” the caregiver of the elderly person might argue. It is worth mentioning the benefits, clarifying doubts in the presence of the doctor and informing that nowadays hearing aids are very small, adaptive, modern and almost imperceptible.

“Treating deafness and blindness, even without being cured, but already attenuating and compensating for losses, not only helps the elderly to hear and see better, perform tasks, maintain socialization, avoid hospitalizations, but also acts as a protective factor for brain health , preventing mood disorders and dementias”, explains Natan Chehter, geriatrician at the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

“There is still the worsening of diseases, behavioral changes, such as aggressiveness and disorientation called delirium. We observed that without their hearing aids and eyeglasses, elderly patients hospitalized, even temporarily in the ICU, present a state of mental confusion and the solution, in addition to obviously discarding other causes, ends up being giving them back their orthotics and their vision and hearing correction mechanisms.”

Listening and seeing well also indirectly prevents damage to the heart, insomnia, weight gain and loss of resistance and lean mass, great villains of longevity, as well as helping the elderly to want to have purposes, take care of themselves and realize that they are loved.

“The person well adapted to their environment really performs their roles better, lives better, is more active and this is achieved with their awareness and the role of the doctor, with support from the family”, concludes the geriatrician.