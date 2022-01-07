Dogs can distinguish different languages, study points out – 06/01/2022

Dogs can distinguish between different languages, Hungarian researchers found after playing snippets of the story “The Little Prince” in Spanish and Hungarian to a group of 18 canines and examining how their brains reacted.

The study was led by researcher Laura V. Cuaya of Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved from the city to Mexico a few years ago, taking her dog Kun-kun with her.

“I wondered if Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language, Hungarian,” he said. “In research, we understood for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish between different languages.”

In their lives with humans, dogs perceive auditory patterns in the language they are exposed to, said Raúl Hernández-Pérez, co-author of the study.

During the experiment, Kun-kun and others were trained to lie down and remain immobile in a brain scanner for several minutes.

All the dogs had only heard one of the two languages ​​— either Hungarian or Spanish — from their tutors before, which allowed the researchers to compare how their brains reacted to a highly familiar language or a completely foreign one.

The dogs listened to snippets of the story in Spanish and Hungarian and also mixed versions of these snippets to test whether they could detect speech or non-speech.