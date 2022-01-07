Dollar drops 0.56%, to R$ 5.68, after 3 consecutive rises; Ibovespa rises

The dollar closed on Thursday (6) in a drop of 0.56%, quoted at R$ 5.68 on sale, interrupting a sequence of three consecutive highs. Even with today’s performance, the US currency still accumulates gains of 1.87% against the real at the beginning of the year, after rising more than 7% in 2021.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the session up 0.55%, at 101,561.05 points — the first positive result of 2022. Last year, the indicator dropped by almost 12%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

adjustment movement

The drop in the dollar is now seen by analysts as a natural adjustment movement in the market, after three consecutive highs. The day before, the American currency rose 0.39%, to R$ 5.712, the highest level since December 21 (R$ 5.739).

In the last session, the dollar was boosted globally after the minutes of the meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States), held on December 14 and 15, showed that US authorities may raise interest rates sooner than the expected to contain high inflation.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the profitability of US sovereign bonds, considered a very safe investment, which tends to attract more resources to the country and, consequently, strengthen the dollar.

Uncertainties in Brazil

As if the Fed’s harsher signal wasn’t enough, “the climate of pessimism remained here, especially with discussions on public spending and the increase in fiscal uncertainties,” explained Genial Investimentos in a note.

After the government managed, through the PEC dos Precatório, to make room for more spending on social programs — such as Auxílio Brasil — public servants of various categories have been pressing for salary readjustments, raising fears about the health of public accounts.

“[Essa mobilização de servidores] It’s a problem for the government, which has little flexibility [para negociações], little flexibility,” Bruno Mori, an economist and financial planner at Planejar, told Reuters. “This could generate additional spending pressure, and to close this account will depend a lot on revenue, which may not increase much in a year of growth low economic.”

(With Reuters)