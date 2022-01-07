Dollar has first fall of 2022 with calmer exterior | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Thursday (6), returning to below R$ 5.70, with investors taking advantage of the calmer day abroad to return part of the recent highs in the US currency.

The North American currency retreated 0.65%, to R$ 5.6790. See more quotes. At the minimum of the session, it reached R$ 5.6790. At the most, it was R$ 5.7245.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.47% at R$5.7161 – the highest since December 21, 2021 (R$5.7394). In the partial of the week and the year, it accumulates an increase of 1.87% against the real.

According to the Reuters agency, concerns about the direction of the domestic public accounts in this election year returned to make the market sleepless and influenced the series of three increases in the dollar at the beginning of January.

“In 2022, we continue to see uncertainty weighing on the real, especially in the midst of the electoral process. In light of this, we maintained our expectation of an exchange rate of R$ 5.70 for the end of 2022”, said XP in a macro scenario.

But at least this Friday, it is abroad that tends to again set the tone for exchange rate movements, with the release of December data on net job creation in the US.

The numbers may offer additional clues as to whether the US central bank (Fed) may actually anticipate higher interest rates and even begin to reduce its balance sheet – a new sign signaled the day before it shook global markets.