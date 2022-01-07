Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of using him to divide the US – News

Former US President Donald Trump said this Thursday (6) that his successor and current occupant, Joe Biden, who earlier blamed him for the attack on the Capitol, the seat of Congress, which took place a year ago, used your name to divide the country.

“He used my name today to try to further divide the United States,” Trump said in a statement.

On Tuesday (4), he canceled a press conference he had scheduled for today at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, claiming “total bias” by the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Biden blamed his predecessor for creating a “web of lies” over the 2020 elections and urging his supporters to storm the Capitol, Washington’s Congressional complex.

“For him, the wounded ego is more important than our democracy and our Constitution,” Biden said in a speech on Capitol Hill on the first anniversary of the attack that left five dead and 140 security agents wounded.

In response, Trump reiterated the charge that the 2020 presidential election – in which he lost to Biden – was “frauded” and should be discussed.

“They got away with it, and this is leading to the destruction of our country,” he said.

The businessman and politician claimed that the current president is destroying the country with “crazy open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closings.”

The former president also criticized the press for referring to the accusation of electoral fraud as “Big Lie”.

According to a poll released today by the Knight Foundation, a majority of Americans believe the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters was an illegitimate expression of free speech.