Don’t get vaccinated and take chloroquine, but don’t go to a hospital either.

If there is greater ‘sweetness in person’ in the world, I don’t know. Dona Isa, my dear mother-in-law, is a Christian hyper practitioner. He opens the parish, helps the priest, practices charity like no one else I know and… pray! As a matter of fact, as you pray.

Pray for her, for her children and grandchildren, for me (poor, hehe), for the neighbor, for the TV actor, for everyone. If anything, Dona Isa even prays for the animals. if God have ears recognizes your voice in the first words.

Unfortunately – in my view, of course – my mother-in-law exaggerates; passes the point. When she gets lost in a car in a distant neighborhood where she went to help someone, instead of turning to Waze or asking for help, she prays to Jesus show you the way.

Sometimes, when he feels bad, instead of taking some medicine right away, he prefers to pray. I always say to her: pray, yes, Dona Isa. It’s good. But first, please take your medicine. Help Father in Heaven to help you.

BOLSONARO

There are also relatives and friends who follow the same path. They prefer faith, belief and the uncertain to science and the medicine. Some, because they chose alternative ways of life. The ‘naturebas’, you know?

But others, which is simply ridiculous, have become deniers by political or ideological devotion to a mentally retarded person incapable of managing, in the slightest degree, his own miserable existence in this world.

These are people who have never questioned the effectiveness of any vaccine. As soon as their children were born and there they were sticking the little feet and arms of the shoots. Until one day… there was light! In this case, darkness.

Because an asshole of the intellectual carat of Bolsonaro he said, that’s it!, everything changed. Now medicine kills; the labs are cruel; vaccines are experimental. Taquelpariu, see!? There is stomach and bag for these people.

THE PART AND THE WHOLE

I know people who stick their face in chloroquine, ivermectin, ozone and the barter as my mother-in-law puts her own in the Bible. The effect, in the end, is the same as that of someone who prefers cachaça or skipping seven waves on December 31st.

The problem is that, when it comes to an epidemic, individual behavior (the part) interferes with the collective (the whole). In this case, ‘part’ and ‘whole’ need each other to exist and coexist harmoniously, healthy and peacefully.

If in a group of one hundred twenty individuals do not get vaccinated, goodbye immunity. Vaccines protect, on average, 70% of people, in this case, with 20% ignorance, only about fifty will be immunized.

Now, if half of a society is susceptible to a disease, it is obvious that this – what they call a right – puts the other half at risk. What the hell is this right? Can I go around, for example, spitting poison in the air?

AT TIME OF SQUEEZING

What makes me angry is that deniers and the like, when the sow twists her tail, run to a doctor it is a hospital like someone running from the devil. At that time, they forget about God and Bolsonaro and call the doctor.

Because of their own ignorance and fanaticism, they steal the time and place of those who tried their best to protect themselves, but couldn’t. I don’t know any of these who don’t end up in a hospital before they heal or leave.

Bolsonaro, for example, when he thought he was going to die, he neither prayed nor went to bathe in the Jordan. He called the doctor, who was on vacation in the Caribbean, and called him to do what no one else could; nor chloroquine in the vein.

After all, if God is in charge, why didn’t Dona ‘Micheque’ not ask, in tongues, for her husband? Why did the mother of the sick daughter, who only uses flower essences and alternative therapies, rush to hospitalize her when the fever hit 41 degrees?

HARD

The best thing about humanity today is the power to think and act rationally; not by instinct or belief. No one else plants sugarcane, or soy, and dances in the rain. He doesn’t even go around biting others when he’s hungry.

The problem is that humanity only walks well when it walks together, en masse. Medicine needs thousands of doctors and science needs thousands of scientists in order to extract a few discoveries.

A society needs mass collaboration to function well. And it’s no wonder that Brazil has never functioned well. It’s no use one part paddling to one side and another part to the other. The boat does not move or goes around useless.

The devil is that in many herds today, ruminants act in the name of Jesus, Bolsonaro and ozone therapy, while others focus on what really works when it comes to health and disease. But then, when the bill arrives, they split the loss.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

