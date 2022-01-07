‘Don’t get your hands dirty’ · TV News

Justina (Cinnara Leal) will help Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) take another step toward redemption in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Samuel’s (Michel Gomes)’s ex-fiancee on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera will manage to save the two from the prostitution scheme set up by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), but will give up killing one of the kidnappers at the last minute, upon hearing the appeal of her rival: “Don’t get your hands dirty.”

In the scenes that will air this Thursday (6) , the former villain in the serial will have a plan to escape the wagon where she and other women were forcibly forced. Justina will doubt the idea, but she won’t have a choice: it’s the only way to prevent them from taking a ship straight to the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and becoming “soldiers’ fun”, as Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will explain .

Seductive, Zayla will call one of the men to take a bath in a nearby river. Drunk, he will not hesitate to untie the girl and take her away. Right away, Tonico’s ex-lover (Alexandre Nero) will take off a piece of clothing and pretend to cool off in the icy waters — while actually hiding a rock in her hands. “How hot… The water is cool. Come!”, he will say.

Waiting for kisses, the man will receive a stone and fall unconscious to the ground. With the bandit’s fishmonger, Zayla will return to the cart at just the right moment to save Justina from actually taking an unwanted shower with the other kidnapper. “Lift your hands and don’t try anything,” the seamstress will threaten, pressing the tip of the knife into the man’s back.

Saved by the bell

Pilar’s former opponent (Gabriela Medvedovski) will also get her hands on the revolver of Borges’ other hired man. Furious, she will tie the two men to a tree. “Who is your boss?” he will demand to know. The criminal will just spit in the girl’s face, arousing her anger.

The princess of Little Africa will even cock the gun and aim at the opponent, but Justina will approach screaming. “No, Zayla, don’t get your hands dirty. Let’s go,” he will ask. “You’re right. Let’s go home,” Samuel’s ex-fiancée will agree.

Justina in the scene of the six o’clock soap opera

In the escape, the seamstress will have another heroic act when she discovers that other kidnapped people were enslaved. Olu’s daughter will drive the cart all the way and will indicate a quilombo for the traveling companions.

Impressed, even Justina will be forced to admit: “Guebo would be very proud of you right now.” The warrior’s childhood friend will gladly accept the compliment: “I’m also proud of myself, as I’ve never been.”

Current telenovela of the six of Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). The serial will be replaced by Além da Ilusão, Larissa Manoela’s first work on TV Globo, as of February 7th.

