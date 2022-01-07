Don’t Look Up becomes Netflix’s third most-watched original movie

Adam McKay’s political satire also broke weekly airing record

don’t look up, movie of Adam McKay (The big bet), gave a buzz in the final stretch of 2021 — and with good reason. THE Netflix revealed that the political satire has already become the third most-watched original feature on the platform (via comic book).

In the ranking released by Netflix itself, don’t look up has earned 263.3 million hours watched since its debut. The feature is only behind Red alert (364 million) and bird box (282 million), but still passes ahead of other names like Rescue (231.3 million), the irish (214.5 million) and The Kiss Booth 2 (209.2 million).

It is worth noting that Netflix counts the hours watched in a period of 28 days after the launch – only that don’t look up arrived in the catalog in December 24, 2021, so he managed to go head-to-head with other record holders in half the time of the others placed on the list.

If that wasn’t enough, the film still became the record-breaking most watched in a single week, accumulating a total of 152 million viewing hours in just seven days. On twitter, director Adam McKay was succinct in his reaction to his achievement: “I am amazed at this.”

Starred by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up follows all the chaos of political conflict and disinformation that arise when two scientists try to warn humanity of the impending doom due to a meteor. The cast still has Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Cat Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, between others.

don’t look up is available in the Netflix catalog – and it’s worth noting that the film has two post-credits scenes.

