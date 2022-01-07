Du Queiroz reveals the best defensive midfielders he’s seen at Corinthians, but says he doesn’t like comparisons

Midfielder Du Queiroz has taken advantage of his vacation to participate in lives and interviews. In the most recent of them, last Wednesday, the player talked about Renato Augusto’s leadership in the squad, the arrival of Paulinho, his lifestyle, living with Danilo and also told which were the best defensive midfielders he’s ever seen at Timão .

“Renato (Augusto) is a guy who became my friend off the field, he’s a daddy, a very spectacular guy, review, talk a lot, he helps a lot. They, who are older, help us a lot who are going up, not only with good things, when we make mistakes too, because they’ve already lived through it, they’ve gone through many things, so they help a lot. Everyone, Renato, Cássio, each one in a different way, there are some that are more rigid, there are others that are more reviews, Fábio Santos is the most reviewed, Renato is also a review,” said the athlete on the channel “Speak a lot, FAITHFUL!“.

Du previously commented that the owner of jersey 8 is his favorite first-team player. In the statement, by the way, he said that the majority would respond in the same way. However, in his first press conference, the player also commented that Paulinho was one of his inspirations. During the live at the YouTube, Queiroz spoke again about the most recent reinforcement of the club alvinegro.

“Oh, happy, right (playing with Paulinho). I was watching him play a while ago, and now I can share a position with him. Trying to suck as much as possible from him, from Renato Augusto, from these guys, to learn from them because they are guys who know a lot, have a lot of time in the position“he commented.

A wild player in Sylvinho’s team, Du gained more prominence in the defensive midfield position, which, by the way, is his favorite. In this way, the 21-year-old revealed which were the best defensive midfielders he’s seen playing for the Itaquera team and also said that he doesn’t like to be compared to former players.

“There was one that I didn’t see playing, that I watched some videos, which is Rincón. But that I saw playing, I think it was Ralf and Paulinho, Elias also played a lot for Corinthians. Corinthians has always had good defensive midfielders. We take these guys as a reference, but I just don’t like comparisons, ‘he’ll become a new Elias’, ‘he’ll become a new Paulinho’. I am me, they walked their path, their career, and I will walk mine. I’m going to work to try and get to their feet at least,” he declared.

In 2021, before reaching the first team at Timão, Cria do Terrão had a passage in the Under-23 category, commanded by Danilo, a former midfielder. Queiroz, then, recalled this relationship with the Fiel idol and highlighted the gratitude he has for the professional.

“There’s nothing to say about Danilo, just thank you too because he was one of the few who believed in my football, so much so that he kind of made this bridge for me to climb, he helped me, saw that I was good technically and went to talk with Sylvinho. He always gave me feedback, ‘your time will come’, ‘keep working’, and it has. Every time I see him, I’m grateful because he’s a great guy,” he said.

Finally, Du spoke about the claims that every player who makes it to the pro is financially assured. The young man, who grew up in a community called Bairro BNH, in Butantã, West Zone of São Paulo, said that he continues to live there and that he still dreams of providing a better structure for his family.

“There are a lot of people who look at football from the outside and think that ‘ah, he got to the professional, he’s rich, he’s a millionaire’, but I’m still in the same place, living in the same house. I know that with time things will get better, but the favela will win when I manage to change this, when I manage to give a better structure to my family, and I will be able to say that the favela won because I had nothing. I live with my grandparents, actually kind of as a favor, we made a little extra here and it’s a backyard with several families”, he revealed.

“It’s also important to say for those from the community that the favela doesn’t win when a chandon hits at the club, when you get expensive whiskey, the favela wins when you’re no longer a statistician, and thank God I’m no longer a statistician “, completed.

