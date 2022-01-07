E3 2022 will be fully digital again, says website

The 2022 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, our dear E3, will be completely digital. The reason, as you can imagine, is the pandemic. With cases in the United States increasing because of the Omicron variant, the organization decided not to do a face-to-face edition.

“Due to current health risks from COVID-19 and the potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and visitors, E3 will not have an in-person edition in 2022”, said ESA, responsible for organizing the E3, to the website Venture Beat. “Still, we’re excited about the future of E3 and can’t wait to share more details.”

There is no way to confirm whether the website in question has in fact received a statement from the ESA, responsible for organizing the event. However, we are talking about a site with a certain tradition in the market, so it is very likely that this is the case, yes. Furthermore, it is a fact that the situation in the US is much worse than it could be.

E3’s new vision comes after a series of crises and questions related to the importance and validity of the fair these days, especially after the departure of publishers such as Electronic Arts and activision of the main event, preferring to create alternative spaces and events during the period.

Even before the cancellation of the 2020 edition, the Sony he had already stated that he would not be part of that year’s E3, preferring to make his announcements and events on his own.

Geoff Keighley, presenter and organizer of The Game Awards, also ended his partnership with ESA, using the pandemic to create the event Summer Game Fest, between the months of May and August, closing with the European fair Gamescom.

Will we ever have E3 back to the old format? Maybe, but it won’t be this year.