E3 2022 will no longer be in person and will be 100% online because of the pandemic

According to information from VentureBeat, the E3 2022 will once again be 100% online because of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. In 2020, E3 was canceled and in 2021 we had the first digital edition, which had several panels and days of digital-only broadcasts. The E3 2022 was planned to return to the conventional model, but changed due to pandemic problems.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding Covid-19 and its impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022”, responded ESA, the company that handles the event, to the GamesBeat website (the strand of VentureBeat games).

Despite being bad news for many who rooted for the return of traditional presentations, the move to digital format is nothing new, as the E3 2021 followed this model. However, many fans considered the weakest edition of the year to be one of the most disorganized and weakest of all.

However, the precaution is fair, as the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, is spreading very quickly around the world and several events are changing their agendas. Recently, CES 2022 had several conferences changed, despite not having canceled the in-person event.

E3 2022 should take place in June, the traditional month that the event takes place annually.