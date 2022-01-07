Eduardo Bolsonaro rebels against José de Abreu and even appeals to Faustão

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) used your Twitter profile, this Wednesday (5), to react to a video in which José de Abreu rebate speaks of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about it. The actor caused controversy this week and received a response from the politician.

“Hello Faustão, give another 30 minutes on your Globo program for the patient in the video to see if he calms down, just like you did when he spat in the face of a woman in a restaurant in São Paulo…”, began the federal deputy.

Then, the politician recalled that Faustão is now hired by Band, where he will premiere a program on January 17th. “Ish, Faustão is no longer at Globo, is he?“he joked.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also shared the video in which José de Abreu sings: “Hey Bolsonaro, stick Rouanet in the c*”. At the end, the artist appears laughing in a mocking tone.

Zé de Abreu’s attitude came in light of the nudge he received from the president. Yesterday, upon being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, the politician said that the artist is “upset because Rouanet’s teat is over”.

On the occasion, the president also mentioned Ivete Sangalo. “Is it over there [Ivete Sangalo] is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the on-duty president is over,” he fired.

José de Abreu is critical of the president

Affiliated to the Workers’ Party, the famous always demonstrates against the current president of the Republic. Earlier this week, he made fun of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization to treat an intestinal subocclusion.

“What a pleasure I feel knowing that the son of a bitch is sick. Kill your people by omission and take back punishment: let them explode in shit”, he said, who received several criticisms from pocketnaristas.

Hello Faustão, give another 30 minutes on your Globo program for the patient in the video to see if he calms down, just like you did when he spat in the face of a woman in a restaurant in São Paulo… Ish, Faustão is no longer at Globo, is he? pic.twitter.com/lviI6RMozm — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) January 5, 2022