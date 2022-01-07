Eduardo Bolsonaro rebels against José de Abreu and even appeals to Faustão

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Eduardo Bolsonaro rebels against José de Abreu and even appeals to Faustão 0 Views

Eduardo Bolsonaro
Eduardo Bolsonaro shot José de Abreu (Image: Reproduction – Globo / Editing – RD1)

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) used your Twitter profile, this Wednesday (5), to react to a video in which José de Abreu rebate speaks of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about it. The actor caused controversy this week and received a response from the politician.

“Hello Faustão, give another 30 minutes on your Globo program for the patient in the video to see if he calms down, just like you did when he spat in the face of a woman in a restaurant in São Paulo…”, began the federal deputy.

Then, the politician recalled that Faustão is now hired by Band, where he will premiere a program on January 17th. “Ish, Faustão is no longer at Globo, is he?“he joked.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also shared the video in which José de Abreu sings: “Hey Bolsonaro, stick Rouanet in the c*”. At the end, the artist appears laughing in a mocking tone.

Zé de Abreu’s attitude came in light of the nudge he received from the president. Yesterday, upon being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, the politician said that the artist is “upset because Rouanet’s teat is over”.

On the occasion, the president also mentioned Ivete Sangalo. “Is it over there [Ivete Sangalo] is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the on-duty president is over,” he fired.

José de Abreu is critical of the president

Affiliated to the Workers’ Party, the famous always demonstrates against the current president of the Republic. Earlier this week, he made fun of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization to treat an intestinal subocclusion.

“What a pleasure I feel knowing that the son of a bitch is sick. Kill your people by omission and take back punishment: let them explode in shit”, he said, who received several criticisms from pocketnaristas.

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is an editor and columnist for RD1. He is on social media at @luizfabio_ca and can also be found through the email [email protected]

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Ingrid revolts against her mother and is in the hands of bandits · TV News

Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will be the dog in The More Life, The Better!. The young …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved