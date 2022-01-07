Elderly person spends five hours in Samu’s ambulance waiting for assistance at Zé Franco

An 89-year-old elderly man, with heart disease and who uses a pacemaker, had to wait for almost five hours for a medical team to receive him at Hospital Zé Franco, in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, this Thursday afternoon, 6. While the family of the elderly person practically begged for care, an ambulance from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) had to be held in place to support the elderly, who had 70% saturation and needed to use oxygen from the ambulance.

The elderly man’s daughter, Edivaneide Maria, said that it took more than four hours to receive negative notices from the hospital, under the justification that there was no bed in the place. “My father spent more than four hours in the ambulance, then he stayed in the hospital corridor, but without receiving any assistance. Samu’s own professionals were outraged. Only after five hours of waiting did a doctor show up to see my father in a bed”, he details.

Edivaneide also said that, upon entering one of the hospital rooms, he found several empty back beds.

The elderly man, who lives in the Albano Franco complex, in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, has been showing flu-like symptoms for three days, which worsened this Thursday, presenting a picture of cyanosis. According to information from family members, the elderly’s saturation reached 70%, and only improved again with the oxygenation of the ambulance.

Daughter of the elderly registered empty beds in the hospital

The daughter says that the SAMU professionals insistently called Zé Franco’s on-call workers to receive the patient, but several times the request was denied.

In a statement, the direction of the José Franco Regional Hospital clarified that “once again there was a great demand of patients with flu-like symptoms, overcrowding the hospital unit. In this condition, it was necessary to reorganize the beds to admit new patients. During this period, the The patient in question was not unattended. He was monitored by the SAMU team formed by a doctor, a nurse and an assistant”, he pointed out.